Green Building Materials Market Is Estimated To Rise At A Cagr Of 12.5% Between 2013 To 2019

Many manufacturers are involved in the development of green roofs that are in demand in the regions with regular climatic changes and extremeties in weather conditions to maintain temperatures within the structure as well as for rain water harvesting. Green roofs are produced with eco-friendly materials such as membranes, soil and others. Demand for volatile organic compound (VOC) free paints & glues and carpet tiles with recycled content is increasing in the green materials market for interior finishing. New non-conventional materials such as steel with recycled content, autoclaved aerated concrete, engineered lumber and structural insulated panels are expected to drive the market in framing applications.Thus, framing and interior finishing application segments are expected to grow over the forecast period.

Green building materials market has various end-user segments such as public facilities, education, commercial and industrial, healthcare, R&Dcentres, residential, others.In recent years, urbanization activities in the regions of Asia Pacific and RoW haveincreased considerably. This has helped the public facilities to grow and expand. Owing to the regulation regarding utilization of green building materials in construction, public facilities were the largest segment and are expected to maintain the highest share of volume in 2019. Large number of industrial expansions, growing R &D facilities of numerous industries and increasing Asian population areexpected to drive the growth of R & D centres and residential constructionin the next few years and these segments are expected to be the fastest growing end-user segments of green building materials market.

