Greek Yoghurt Market Size, Share, Trend, Global Demand, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2022

Market Analysis

Given the versatile nature of Greek yogurt, which is used for multiple purposes ranging from personal consumption to food products manufacturing. Greek yogurt is also used in yogurt parfait and specifically during the breakfast. The key uses of Greek yogurt include preparation of bakery products, marinade preparation, dips, smoothies, and salads. Higher protein content, lower sugar content and low sodium are the reasons many end users and food product manufacturers prefer Greek yogurt over regular yogurt, as a result the market for Greek yogurt is growing rapidly. Market Research Future (MRFR) has prepared a report on the Greek yogurt market, projecting a steady growth for the market. This market is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR during 2016 to 2022. By analyzing the key driving forces and depth of market segments and sub-segments, this report estimates and forecasts market size.

Based on flavor, Greek yogurt market has been segmented into plain, raspberry, strawberry, cherry, peach, mango, pineapple and others. Based on specialty type, the market has been segmented into cholesterol free, fat free, sugar free, low fat, low sodium and others. Distribution channel-based segmentation of Greek yogurt market comprises of convenience stores, e-commerce, hypermarket and supermarkets, retailers and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into bakery products, breakfast accompaniments, desserts, dips, dry mixes, sauces and others.

Major Key Players:

The key players in the Greek Yoghurt Market include

FAGE International S.A. (Luxembourg),

Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Chobani (USA), Inc.,

Danone (France),

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Stonyfield Farm (USA),

Erhmann AG (Germany),

Nestle (Switzerland).

Latest Industry News:

Recently, Meijer, a Michigan-based grocer announced on that it was issuing a recall on select Greek and low-fat yogurt products due to the possibility of small glass shards being present in the containers.

General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening has announced that they are working to uplift their yogurt business by planning the strategy for its UK launch.

Segments:

Greek Yoghurt market has been segmented based on flavor which comprises of plain, strawberry, raspberry, peach, cherry, pineapple, mango and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented based on specialty type which comprises fat free, cholesterol free, low fat, low sodium, sugar free and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented based on distribution channel which comprises hypermarket and supermarkets, Convenience stores, retailers, e-commerce and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented based on application which comprises dips, desserts, sauces, breakfast accompaniments, bakery products, dry mixes and others

Regional Analysis:

Global Greek Yogurt Market has also been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Among these regional segments, North America has the major share in the global Greek yogurt market and is followed by Europe. Not only is the largest market in North America, USA is also one of the major exporters of Greek yogurt. After USA, Canada is the largest market for Greek yogurt in North America. In Europe, the countries that account for the major chunks of Greek yogurt market include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK.

The major exporters of Greek yogurt after USA are Australia and France who along with USA, export a huge chunk of Greek Yogurt to African and Middle Eastern countries. In Asia Pacific, Australia, China, India and Singapore collectively command a major portion of the region’s market. With Asia Pacific recently emerging as a major market for Greek yogurt and with the rising demand of healthy products, every exporter appears to be interested in capturing the newly emerging market. Belarus and Russia are expected to expand their market share for Greek yogurt in the near future.