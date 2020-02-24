Grated, Powdered & Blended Cheese Market Business Growth, Present and Future Trends, Sales and Development by Forecast to 2022

The global grated, powdered and blended cheese market is predicted to expand at 2.55% CAGR over the predicted years (2016-2022). Cheese is a highly palatable and nutritious milk-derived food product that is available in assorted aromas, tastes and textures. The difference between taste and texture is determined through the raw materials that are used for preparing cheese such as the climatic factors, grazing and the breed and type of milk producing animal. Cheese is rich in calcium, essential minerals, protein and other nutrients. The specific cheese benefits include prevention of osteoporosis, healthy heart when consumed in moderation, stronger bones and teeth. Besides, specific varieties of popular cheeses especially parmesan and cheddar can be consumed easily by people who are allergic to milk and also those who are lactose intolerant. When it comes to classification of cheese, it is available in different varieties- grated, powdered and blended. Rise in demand for variety in colors and tastes have led to the production of various forms of cheese. The unique characteristics of such variety of cheese has boosted its demand.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the grated, powdered and blended cheese market include Kanegrade Limited, Dairiconcepts, L.P., Aarkay Food Products Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lactosan A/S, Kerry Group PLC, and Land O’lakes, Inc.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the grated, powdered and blended cheese market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, Europe will be the driving force in the market owing to the reviving dairy industry and the EU milk quota termination in the region. Besides, cheese is a vital ingredient in the majority of the European cuisines. Most people here are dependent on cheese for their calcium and protein requirement. North America will have the second largest share in the market owing to use of cheese in large quantities in fast food and intense increase in the fast food chain.

Market Segmentation

In the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, the grated, powdered and blended cheese market has been segmented on the basis of type, form and applications.

Based on type, it is segmented into Muenster, Brick, Blue, Swiss, Italian, American and others.

Based on form, the grated, powdered and blended cheese market is segmented into mixtures/blends, powdered, grated.

Based on application, it is segmented into flavors, bakery products, snacks, processed cheese, sauces and dips, confectionery, creams, ready-to-eat foods and others.

Industry News:

Feb 2019– Dubai is heading for a mega cheese festival which is scheduled to take place on 22nd and 23rd February, 2019. This biggest cheese event in the Middle East will open doors for guests to indulge in assorted traditional dishes that are cheese-based from the Middle East, India, Greece, Eastern Europe, Italy, Latin America among others.

