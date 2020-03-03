Grassfed Meat Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2018 to 2028

Grassfed Meat Market Players to Utilize Sales Channels Effectively

Grassfed meat is sold across various sales channels, predominantly in local stores. The local grocer with sales throughout the New Zealand, mentioned the significant rise in the sales of grassfed meat, particularly grassfed beef since they began selling it a year ago. The company to increase the sales of grassfed meat such as beef to cater to the increasing demand for grassfed meat, grassfed meat in particular.

Grassfed meat market players are also moving towards other retail channels to accelerate the grassfed meat business. The grassfed meat market players are going beyond the conventional ways of distributing the product amongst the customers. The local as well as online sale of grassfed meat is significantly contributing to the increasing sales revenue as the product is available on a larger platform for the customers.

Amazon has also previously expressed its strategies of expanding the distribution of grassfed meat along with organic meat. For the same purpose, Amazon visited White Oak Pastures in the year 2017, for discussing the distribution deal. These activities are highlighting the approach adopted by companies to increase the sales of grassfed meat. Grassfed meat market players are therefore utilizing the most effective sales channels for business.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=655

Grassfed Meat: Market Outlook

The recent decade has resulted into an increase in global production and consumption of meat. Consumption of meat in different regions of the world is linked to various factors such as standard of living, production of livestock in the particular region, recent trends and other market dynamics going on in the market. Recent trends in the global meat market such as new flavors, breed branding, innovative product types and religious preferences are influencing the consumers buying behavior. Among the different types of meat, quality is of utmost importance when it comes to red meat. Most of the health-conscious consumers opt for organic and Grass-fed labels while choosing red meat products. Grassfed meat isn’t the same as the organic meat, however, it is a possibility that a meat product can be labeled both organic and grass-fed. Grassfed in simple language means animals reared and raised 100% only on grass as the feed.

Grassfed Meat Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Grassfed meat and meat products are emerging as one of the super foods, and as a healthier alternative to grain fed meat. The major difference is that grassfed meat products are much lower in fat content as compared to the grain fed meat products. In fact, researchers claim that grassfed meat provides with more or less with the same amount of fat that a chicken or a deer meat would provide. The Grassfed meat is one of the best lean meat options available currently in the market. A grassfed label is dominantly applied for the meat of cow, and it can also be applied for Bison, Goat, and lambs. Grassfed meat has higher nutrient content of linoleic acid (CLA), antioxidants and vitamins. Grassfed meat is less likely to contain any kind of “Superbugs” hence making it a better choice of meat from food safety perspective. Grassfed provides around six times more “omega-3 fatty acids” Out of all the fats these are the most beneficial for heart health. In order to provide the consumers with above-mentioned benefits of grassfed meat, meat processors and farmers are offering new product variants to the consumers.

Global Grassfed Meat: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Grassfed meat market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Animal Type, the global Grassfed meat market has been segmented as –

Cow

Bison

Lamb

Goat

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Grassfed Meat market has been segmented as –

Direct Food Processors Food services Institutional Sales Others

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Independent Small Grocery Online Retail



On the basis of product type, the global Grassfed Meat market has been segmented as –

Raw

Processed Fresh processed Cured Meat Pieces Roasted & Pre-cooked Dried Others



Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=655

Exhibit 1 Fat content by Meat and Meat product Type

Global Grassfed Meat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Grassfed Meat market are JBS Global, AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED, Creekstone and Nolan Ryan’s, Omaha Steaks, Allen Brothers, Meyer Natural Food, Maverick Ranch, Cargill Inc., Teys Australia, Sysco Corp, Australian Organic Meats Group Pty Ltd, Eversfield Organic Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, PRE Brands, LLC, Panorama Meats, Verde Farms and others. Following illustration shows the advantages of consuming grassfed meat provided by the above mentioned companies over the Grainfed/grass finished meat.

Exhibit 2 Grassfed Beef V/S Grainfed Beef

Grassfed Beef Grainfed/ Grass finished Beef Leaner and juicer, also has a higher moisture content comparatively,

It is rich in Omega-3Fatty acids, Vitamins and Beta-Carotene

Low calorie, as little as 140, calorie per serving,

Lower Cholesterol It is greasy and non-juicy,

It has more fats due to variety of grains and corn by-products

Not recommended for regular consumption as a part of balanced diet

Higher cholesterol

Launching new product variants, acquiring the smaller players in the market generating awareness about the benefits of Grassfed Meat products through various promotional activities and programs are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

Key Developments

In the year 2015, JBS Global acquired U.S. grassfed producer Grass Run Farms. This acquisition helped JBS to venture into the grassfed meat market and add grassfed meat products to its product line and strengthen its already existing beef product line. Grass Run Farms provides their cattle, with native green pastures. Grass run provides a wide variety of meat products such as steaks, ground beef, hot dogs, roasts etc. They provide the consumers with healthy and lean protein-rich products.

acquired U.S. grassfed producer Grass Run Farms. This acquisition helped JBS to venture into the grassfed meat market and add grassfed meat products to its product line and strengthen its already existing beef product line. Grass Run Farms provides their cattle, with native green pastures. Grass run provides a wide variety of meat products such as steaks, ground beef, hot dogs, roasts etc. They provide the consumers with healthy and lean protein-rich products. In September 2016, Verde Farms, a provider of grassfed Meat launched new product varieties to its already existing grassfed product portfolio. These new varieties are moderately priced, it’s an addition to its 100% Grassfed Organic Beef product line. This new variety of uncompromised quality and the taste is made available to a wider range of consumers at a very affordable price. This product launch has helped the company to accelerate its revenues from the grassfed meat products.Exhibit 3 Labeled and unlabeled Grassfed Beef Sales

Opportunities for Market Participants

Grassfed meat market is expected to show an exponential growth in North American region in next few year as, the average American, ate around 65 pounds of beef and around quarter pound of Bison in 2010. There is a lot of scope for the growth of the grassfed Bison meat market. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Right kind of land assets, animal genetics and proper management skills, around the different regions in the world, may provide opportunities for investment in grassfed meat production.

The grassfed meat market is expected to show an exponential growth in the North American region in next few year as, the average American, ate around 65 pounds of beef and around a quarter pound of Bison in 2010. There is a lot of scope for the growth of the grassfed Bison meat market. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Right kind of land assets, animal genetics, and proper management skills, around the different regions in the world, may provide opportunities for investment in grassfed meat production.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the grassfed meat market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the grassfed meat market and its potential

Market dynamics affecting the grassfed meat market, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the grassfed meat market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major grassfed meat market participants

Analysis of grassfed meat supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the grassfed meat market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the grassfed meat market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/655/grassfed-meat-market