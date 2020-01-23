Graphite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Graphite is a soft crystalline form of carbon that has a two-dimensional, planar crystalline structure. Graphite can be either natural or synthetic. Natural graphite is obtained from mining, and synthetic graphite is produced by processing coke, petroleum, and coal tar.

The analysts forecast the global graphite market to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

• Focus Graphite

• Imerys

• MASONGRAPHITE

• Syrah Resources

• Triton Minerals

Market driver

• Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries

Market challenge

• Slowdown in the global economic conditions

Market trend

• Rising capacity expansions to accelerate demand

