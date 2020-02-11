GRAPHIC DESIGN SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END-USE, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Graphic Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Graphic Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Graphic Design Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CorelDraw Home & Student Suite

Serif DrawPlus

Corel PaintShop Pro

Adobe Photoshop Elements

Xara

Serif PhotoPlus

ACDSee Photo Editor

Corel PhotoImpact

CyberLink PhotoDirector

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pixel-based Image Editors

Vector-based Image Editors

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Household

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Graphic Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Graphic Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Graphic Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pixel-based Image Editors

1.4.3 Vector-based Image Editors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Graphic Design Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Household

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Graphic Design Software Market Size

2.2 Graphic Design Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Graphic Design Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Graphic Design Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Graphic Design Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Graphic Design Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Graphic Design Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Graphic Design Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Graphic Design Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Graphic Design Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Graphic Design Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CorelDraw Home & Student Suite

12.1.1 CorelDraw Home & Student Suite Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.1.4 CorelDraw Home & Student Suite Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CorelDraw Home & Student Suite Recent Development

12.2 Serif DrawPlus

12.2.1 Serif DrawPlus Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.2.4 Serif DrawPlus Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Serif DrawPlus Recent Development

12.3 Corel PaintShop Pro

12.3.1 Corel PaintShop Pro Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.3.4 Corel PaintShop Pro Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Corel PaintShop Pro Recent Development

12.4 Adobe Photoshop Elements

12.4.1 Adobe Photoshop Elements Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.4.4 Adobe Photoshop Elements Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Adobe Photoshop Elements Recent Development

12.5 Xara

12.5.1 Xara Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.5.4 Xara Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Xara Recent Development

12.6 Serif PhotoPlus

12.6.1 Serif PhotoPlus Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.6.4 Serif PhotoPlus Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Serif PhotoPlus Recent Development

12.7 ACDSee Photo Editor

12.7.1 ACDSee Photo Editor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.7.4 ACDSee Photo Editor Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ACDSee Photo Editor Recent Development

12.8 Corel PhotoImpact

12.8.1 Corel PhotoImpact Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.8.4 Corel PhotoImpact Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Corel PhotoImpact Recent Development

12.9 CyberLink PhotoDirector

12.9.1 CyberLink PhotoDirector Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Graphic Design Software Introduction

12.9.4 CyberLink PhotoDirector Revenue in Graphic Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 CyberLink PhotoDirector Recent Development

……Continued

