Graphene Solar Cell Market – The Increasing Demand For Energy Consumption and The Exploration of New Energy Harvesting Processes

Graphene is a two dimensional form of carbon in which the atoms are arranged in a repeating pattern of hexagon. It is almost transparent and an excellent conductor of electricity and heat. The energy from the sun is one of the cleanest source of thermal and most renewable source of energy. Thus combining both, graphene solar cell is made so that it can generate power when it rains. The Graphene Solar Cell Market is expected to witness a robust growth in future.

One of the driving factor of Graphene Solar Cell market is that the graphene layer allows solar cell to generate power when it rains. Raindrops contain salts that dissociate in negative and positive ions. This positive ions include calcium, sodium and ammonium ions that can bind to the graphene surface. When graphene and raindrop come in contact, graphene becomes rich in delocalized electrons and the water become enriched in positive ions. This difference in potential helps in sufficient production of voltage and current. In addition graphene solar cell is an eco friendly and sustainable way of energy production which is much safer for use. It also helps to reduce global warming and coal pollution. Graphene is made of carbon which is inexpensive material and available in abundant. This is also one of the reason to trigger the market of graphene solar cell.

However, the market is still in a premature stage and constant research is being conducted to understand the reliability of Graphene Solar Cell market. The growth of graphene solar cell market is impeded by certain restraining factors. The initial cost of installing and purchasing solar panels is high despite of tax initiative and government subsidy programs. In addition, graphene solar cell is critical and the location of it plays an important role in the generation of electricity and power. Thus the areas where it is foggy or cloudy for long periods can hamper in the production of electricity and power. In spite of the hindrances, the global Graphene Solar Cell market is aided by attractive opportunities, especially the increasing demand for energy consumption and the exploration of new energy harvesting processes.

The graphene solar cell market is in the initial stage and can be segmented on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of applications, the global Graphene Solar Cell market is segmented into agriculture and horticulture among others. In addition, agriculture and horticulture also uses graphene solar cell for the operation of crop drying machine and water pumps. It is also used in various industrial applications like offshore navigation system, powering remote location for space and satellite systems among others. However, the market is still at a premature stage and constant research is being conducted to understand the reliability of graphene solar cell. Hence, the application of graphene solar cell is expected to take time. Moreover, there are no suppliers or manufacturers of graphene solar cell for its commercial usage.

The global Graphene Solar Cell market is further categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Since the graphene solar cell is under research and development stage, it is expected to witness robust growth in North America and Europe due the demand for new technology in these regions.