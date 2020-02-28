Grapefruit Oil Market Prognostications Highpoint Positive Revenue during Forecast Period, 2017-2022

Fact.MR published a new research intelligence outlook recently, which is an exhaustive assessment of global grapefruit oil market and offers in-depth actionable insights on the global grapefruit oil market over the next five-year forecast period, 2017-2022. The report has been titled “Grapefruit Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2022” that offers thorough examination of the global market for grapefruit oil within the aforementioned tenure, to elaborate on each of the aspects that are likely to influence the grapefruit oil market performance through 2022.

Grapefruit Oil to Witness Escalating Incorporation in Weight Loss Therapy, As Healthy Weight Management Gains Ground Among the Global Consumer

While a number of natural essential oils have been in use targeting weight management, grapefruit oil remains among a few that top the list. The grapefruit oil is proved to activate the functional enzymes in human body that typically serve the fat breakdown. While the fruit contains D-limonene, the grapefruit oil tends to promote healthy metabolism and cleanse lymphatic glands, thereby encouraging weight loss. A few recently conducted preliminary studies also prove that grapefruit oil influences the function of autonomic nerves that control vital bodily functions such as digestion and cardiac activity, which eventually lead to reduced appetite and weight loss. With an expanding consumer base is shifting to a healthy lifestyle, grapefruit oil market is presumed to discover more opportunities in weight loss therapy.

Soaring Industrial Demand: The Chief Driver to Make Europe the Highest Revenue Contributor in Global Grapefruit Oil Market

Europe, one of the highly developed and affluent regional markets, has been the most lucrative territory for producers of natural essential oils over the years. High price point – an otherwise barrier to wide adoption in a majority of regional markets – poses a relatively lower impact on the sales of expensive essential oils such as grapefruit oil, in European countries. Grapefruit oil has registered significant revenue generation within European market and the study reveals further growth in the sales revenue of Europe’s grapefruit oil market owing to strong industrial demand in the recent years. This growth is attributed to the prominent presence of the food and related industries within the continent, in addition to a relatively established market for organic oils. The global grapefruit oil market report uncovers that Europe will remain at the forefront of growth as well as revenue share throughout the forecast period.

Grapefruit Oil Continue to Witness Towering Demand, Riding on the Versatile Health Benefits

Over 2017-2022, the grapefruit oil market is poised to thrive at a moderate pace, prominently driven by versatile health advantages offered by grapefruit oil. Besides exceptional antimicrobial and antiviral properties, grapefruit oil possesses natural disinfectant properties, making it a suitable ingredient candidate for the formulation of various antibacterial and disinfection agents. Moreover, multiple skin infection types can be effectively addressed by the application of grapefruit oil, which will continue to fuel the demand for grapefruit oil from the dermatology segment. The global grapefruit oil market is expected to attract the revenue in excess of US$ 385 Mn by the end of 2022, as indicated by a recent research study on the global grapefruit oil market.

Global Grapefruit Oil Market Landscape: Competition Tracking

Companies profiled in the global grapefruit oil market report include Citromax Flavors, Inc. (Citromax S.A.C.I.), Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA), Bontoux S.A.S, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, Citrus Oleo, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC:, Symrise AG, do Terra International, and Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc. Sustainable extraction of essential oils will remain the key strategy among a majority of players participating in the global grapefruit oil market space, in an effort to appeal to a larger consumer mass and comply with the regulatory standards. Some aromatherapy players and perfumeries are also patenting their brand new innovations in grapefruit oil formulations.

