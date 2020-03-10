Grain Protectants Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast 2023

Grain Protectants Market Research Report — by Control Method (Chemical (Insecticides, Fumigants, Rodenticides), Physical (Traps, Aeration), Biological), Grain Type (Corn, Rice, Wheat), Target Pest (Insects, Rodents) and Region — Global Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Protectants are fundamental means of pest management in bulk storages of food grains such as wheat, corn, and rice. They are pest control methods that protect the post-harvest grains from the attack of pests, rodents, and other diseases.

The global grain protectants market has been segmented into control method, grain type, and target pest. By control method, the global grain protectants market has been classified into chemical, physical, and biological. The chemical segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to its high-effectiveness properties and diverse range of chemical compounds to prevent the attack of rodents, fungus, and insects among others. The biological method is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the review period owing to the its eco-friendly nature and less maximum residual levels (MRLs).

Key Players:

Bayer AG

DowDuPont,

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Arysta LifeScience Corporation

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Hedley Technologies Ltd

Regional Analysis:

The global grain protectants market has been analyzed across five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the coming years owing to large consumer base and growing awareness for crop protection. China and India are the major countries contributing to the regional market growth owing to rising demand for fumigants and growing demand for safe and quality crops. The North American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to decreasing arable lands and advanced grain protection techniques. The US is the major contributor in the region owing to growing innovation capabilities and the presence of major companies serving the product in the region such as DowDuPont, Inc. and FMC Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Grain Protectants Market has been segmented into control method, grain type, target pest, and region.

Based on control method, the global grain protectants market has been categorized into chemical, physical, and biological.

By grain type, the global grain protectants market has been classified into corn, wheat, rice, and others.

On the basis of target pest, the global grain protectants market has been divided into insects, rodents, and others.

The global grain protectants market has been studied across five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

