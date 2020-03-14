GRAIN FUMIGANTS INDUSTRY OVERVIEW | BY PRODUCT (ALUMINUM PHOSPHIDE, MAGNESIUM PHOSPHIDE, OTHERS), AND APPLICATION (CEREAL, FRUIT, VEGETABLE) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Grain Fumigants Industry was valued at USD 573 Million in the year 2018. Global Grain Fumigants Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to reach USD 800 Million by the year 2025. Grain Fumigant is used to control pests in buildings (structural fumigation), soil, grain, and produce, and is also used during processing of goods to be imported or exported to prevent transfer of exotic organisms. This method also affects the structure itself, affecting pests that inhabit the physical structure, such as woodborers and drywood termites.

Currently, there are several producing companies in South Africa grain fumigants industry. The main players are Detia-Degesch, UPL Group, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng and National Fumigants. The South Africa sales of grain fumigants will increase to 1577 MT in 2018 from 1435 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.91%.

Grain fumigants has several types, which include aluminium phosphide and magnesium phosphide etc. And each type has different application fields and grains relatively. With pest control effect of grain fumigants, the downstream application industries will need more grain fumigants products. So, grain fumigants have a huge Industry potential in the future.

Major market players in Grain Fumigants Industry are Detia-Degesch, UPL Group, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng, National Fumigants, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, DowDuPont, BASF, Nufarm, Syngenta, FMC, Degesch America, Arysta LifeScience, Central Life Sciences, Hedley Technologies, and brief information of 4 more companies provided in the report.

By Product

Aluminum Phosphide

Magnesium Phosphide

Others

By Application

Cereal

Fruit

Vegetable

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

