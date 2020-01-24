Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast from 2019 to 2025 in Terms of Value and Volume

Graft versus Host disease occurs after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. High dose treatment destroy cancer cells along with that it simultaneously destroys healthy cells. Stem cell and bone marrow transplant treatments are used in reconstructing damaged cells, surrounding cancer tumors. Normally after high dose treatment, patient receives bone marrow from a donor through drip which resumes production of blood cells. Graft versus Host Disease occurs when certain types of white blood cells. This is caused due to the transplanted cells (graft) see recipients body (host) as exotic, thus transplanted cells attack the host body.

The growing number of organ transplantation cases as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The rise in chronic diseases across the globe has led to the growth in the need for organ transplantation. It has been observed that in 2015, the US witnessed more than 30,000 organ transplants cases, which has increased about 5% when compared to the previous year. Similarly, countries such as Australia also witnesses increasing cases of organ transplantation. This rising number of organ transplants will subsequently augment the growth prospects of the GVHD treatment market.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the GVHD treatment market by 2021. The increasing number of transplantation procedures and the growing healthcare infrastructure, will fuel the growth prospects of the market in this region. Moreover, the increasing cases of organ failures due to the unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits of the people and the approvals of new drugs for the treatment of GVHD, will also drive the markets growth in this region.

In 2018, the global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Abbott

AbbVie

Allergan

Anterogen

Astellas Pharma

Athersys

Caladrius

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark

Kadmon Holdings

Osiris Therapeutics

Sanofi

Shire

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal Antibodies

MTOR Inhibitors

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Thalidomide

Etanercept

Market segment by Application, split into

Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGvHD)

Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGvHD)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

