DelveInsight’s “Graft versus host disease (GVHD) – Epidemiology Forecast, 2028” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Graft versus host disease (GVHD) epidemiology, providing the historical and forecasted data for the 7MM during the forecast period from 2016-2028.

Markets Covered

• United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2016-2028

Graft versus host disease (GVHD) Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers the historical, current as well as forecasted epidemiology for Graft versus host disease (GVHD) in 7 major markets.

The data is collected by understanding the disease, reviewing numerous studies conducted by countries and by exploring different surveys as well as reports. The Key opinion leaders’ views are also taken into account to provide a deep understanding of the Graft versus host disease (GVHD) outlook. It also includes the explanation of changing trends of epidemiology outlining the Graft versus host disease (GVHD) scenario. Graft versus host disease (GVHD) Epidemiology

Segmentation The epidemiology section is further segmented according to the patient pool characteristics, such as age-specific, type-specific, sub-type specific, gender-specific etc., thus providing in-depth and high-quality analysis. The report also covers the prevalent/Incidence cases as well as the treatable cases as per the therapies available for the Graft versus host disease (GVHD) thereby presenting the trends with detailed analysis, with the assumptions undertaken.

The data is presented in the form of graphs along with tables to effectively summarize the landscape.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/dev-sample.php?form_name=Graft-versus-host-disease-(GVHD)–Epidemiology-Forecast-to-2028

Report Scope

• The report covers a detailed overview of Graft versus host disease (GVHD) explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

• It provides an insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool for 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan

• The Graft versus host disease (GVHD) Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs

• It also helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population Key strengths

• 10 Year Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Total Cases in Graft versus host disease (GVHD) Key assessments

• Patient Segmentation in Graft versus host disease (GVHD)

• Graft versus host disease (GVHD) Risk & Burden

• Factors driving growth in a specific Graft versus host disease (GVHD) patient population

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction 1

2. GvHD Epidemiology Overview at a Glance 2

3. Overview

4. Market Share Distribution of GvHD in 2028 2

5. Disease Background and Overview: Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) 19

5.1. Introduction 19

5.2. Disease Types 19

5.3. Acute GvHD 19

5.4. Chronic GvHD 19

5.5. Grades of GvHD 20

5.6. Pathophysiology 22

5.7. Risk Factors for GVHD 23

5.8. Diagnosis 24

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population 26

6.1. Key Findings 26

6.1.1. Population and Forecast Parameters 27

6.1.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations in 7MM 28

6.1.3. Diagnosed Incident Cases of aGvHD in Diagnosed Incident Cases of First Allogeneic HSCTs in 7MM– By Region 29

6.1.4. Diagnosed Incident Cases of cGvHD in Diagnosed Incident Cases of First Allogeneic HSCTs in 7MM– By Region 30

6.1.5. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in 7MM-2016 31

6.1.6. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in 7MM-2028 31

6.1.7. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in 7MM-2016 32

6.1.8. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in 7MM-2028 32

6.1.9. Epidemiology of Graft Versus Host Disease 33

6.2. United States 33

6.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale 33

6.2.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations (HSCTs) in United States 37

6.2.3. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Allogeneic HSCT in United States 39

6.2.4. Diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in US 40

6.2.5. Incident cases of aGvHD by Grades in US 42

6.2.6. Diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in US 43

6.2.7. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in United States 45

6.2.8. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in United States 46

6.3. EU5 47

6.4. Assumptions and Rationale 47

6.5. Germany 48

6.5.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations (HSCTs) in Germany 48

6.5.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Allogeneic HSCT in Germany 49

6.5.3. Diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Germany 50

6.5.4. Incident cases of aGvHD by Grades in Germany 52

6.5.5. Diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Germany 53

6.5.6. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Germany 55

6.5.7. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Germany 56

6.6. France 57

6.6.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations (HSCTs) in France 57

6.6.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Allogeneic HSCT in France 58

6.6.3. Diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in France 59

6.6.4. Incident cases of aGvHD by Grades in France 60

6.6.5. Diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in France 61

6.6.6. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in France 62

6.6.7. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in France 63

6.7. Italy 64

6.7.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations (HSCTs) in Italy 64

6.7.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Allogeneic HSCT in Italy 65

6.7.3. Diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Italy 66

6.7.4. Incident cases of aGvHD by Grades in Italy 68

6.7.5. Diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Italy 69

6.7.6. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Italy 70

6.7.7. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Italy 71

6.8. Spain 72

6.8.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations (HSCTs) in Spain 72

6.8.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Allogeneic HSCT in Spain 73

6.8.3. Diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Spain 74

6.8.4. Incident cases of aGvHD by Grades in Spain 75

6.8.5. Diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Spain 76

6.8.6. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Spain 77

6.8.7. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Spain 78

6.9. United Kingdom 79

6.9.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations (HSCTs) in United Kingdom 79

6.9.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Allogeneic HSCT in United Kingdom 80

6.9.3. Diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in United Kingdom 81

6.9.4. Incident cases of aGvHD by Grades in United Kingdom 82

6.9.5. Diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in United Kingdom 83

6.9.6. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in United Kingdom 84

6.9.7. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in United Kingdom 85

6.10. Japan 86

6.10.1. Assumptions and Rationale 86

6.10.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations (HSCTs) in Japan 87

6.10.3. Diagnosed Incident Cases of Allogeneic HSCT in Japan 88

6.10.4. Diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Japan 89

6.10.5. Incident cases of aGvHD by grades in Japan 91

6.10.6. Diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD in diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic HSCTs in Japan 92

6.10.7. 4-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Japan 93

6.10.8. 5-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCTs in Japan 94

7. Unmet Needs 109

8. Appendix 119

9. Report Methodology 119

10. Sources Used 119

11. Consulting Services 121

12. Disclaimer 122

13. About DelveInsight 122