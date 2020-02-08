GPU as a Service Global Market 2018 Size, Status, Analysis and Consumption Forecast 2023

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPU as a service industry helps in delivering enhanced images, including optical effects, seamless motion, and intricate shapes at a faster pace.

Scope of the Report:

GPU as a service is now fast developing due to increase in number of applications and use cases on hardware, that includes deep learning, speech recognition, natural language processing, data mining, and real-time information. Moreover, these applications would benefit from scaling to multi-GPU servers and then to GPU server clusters with network interconnects.

The global GPU as a Service market is valued at 260 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 260 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of GPU as a Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the GPU as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the GPU as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

NVIDIA

AMD

Microsoft

Google

S3

AWS

IBM

Penguin computing

Peer1 Hosting

Nimbix

ScaleMatrix

Intel

Autodesk

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gaming

Design and Manufacturing

Automotive

Real-estate

Healthcare

Others

