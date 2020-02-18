GPS Tracking Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2025

USA is the dominate producer of GPS Tracking Devices, followed by Canada, And USA expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of GPS Tracking Devices was lower year by year from 102 USD/Unit in 2012 to 101 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 33% in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for GPS Tracking Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the GPS Tracking Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Calamp Corporation

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Orbocomm Inc.

Geotab Inc

Trackimo LLC

Xirgo Technologies, Inc

Laipac Technology

Verizon Wireless

Tomtom International Bv

Spark Nano

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3735398-global-gps-tracking-devices-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Track Cars

Track Asset

Track Persons

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3735398-global-gps-tracking-devices-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 GPS Tracking Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Standalone Tracker

1.2.2 OBD Device

1.2.3 Advance Tracker

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Track Cars

1.3.2 Track Asset

1.3.3 Track Persons

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Calamp Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Calamp Corporation GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sierra Wireless, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sierra Wireless, Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Orbocomm Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Orbocomm Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Geotab Inc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Geotab Inc GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Trackimo LLC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Trackimo LLC GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Xirgo Technologies, Inc

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Xirgo Technologies, Inc GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Laipac Technology

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 GPS Tracking Devices Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Laipac Technology GPS Tracking Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued .

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com