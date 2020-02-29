GPS Tracking Devices Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2019-2025 GPS Tracking Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the GPS Tracking Devices market, the GPS Tracking Devices are the devices used for vehicles, airplane, ships tracking by GPS system.

USA is the dominate producer of GPS Tracking Devices, followed by Canada, And USA expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of GPS Tracking Devices was lower year by year from 102 USD/Unit in 2012 to 101 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 33% in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723589-global-gps-tracking-devices-market-research-report-2019

The global GPS Tracking Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GPS Tracking Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Tracking Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Calamp Corporation

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Orbocomm Inc.

Geotab Inc

Trackimo LLC

Xirgo Technologies, Inc

Laipac Technology

Verizon Wireless

Tomtom International Bv

Spark Nano

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

Segment by Application

Track Cars

Track Asset

Track Persons

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3723589-global-gps-tracking-devices-market-research-report-2019

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 GPS Tracking Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GPS Tracking Devices

1.2 GPS Tracking Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standalone Tracker

1.2.3 OBD Device

1.2.4 Advance Tracker

1.3 GPS Tracking Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Track Cars

1.3.3 Track Asset

1.3.4 Track Persons

1.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market by Region

1.3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Size

1.4.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GPS Tracking Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GPS Tracking Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GPS Tracking Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GPS Tracking Devices Production

3.4.1 North America GPS Tracking Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GPS Tracking Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GPS Tracking Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GPS Tracking Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GPS Tracking Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GPS Tracking Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GPS Tracking Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GPS Tracking Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GPS Tracking Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GPS Tracking Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GPS Tracking Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GPS Tracking Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GPS Tracking Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS Tracking Devices Business

7.1 Calamp Corporation

7.1.1 Calamp Corporation GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Calamp Corporation GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sierra Wireless, Inc.

7.2.1 Sierra Wireless, Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sierra Wireless, Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Orbocomm Inc.

7.3.1 Orbocomm Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Orbocomm Inc. GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Geotab Inc

7.4.1 Geotab Inc GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Geotab Inc GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Trackimo LLC

7.5.1 Trackimo LLC GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Trackimo LLC GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Xirgo Technologies, Inc

7.6.1 Xirgo Technologies, Inc GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Xirgo Technologies, Inc GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Laipac Technology

7.7.1 Laipac Technology GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Laipac Technology GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Verizon Wireless

7.8.1 Verizon Wireless GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Verizon Wireless GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tomtom International Bv

7.9.1 Tomtom International Bv GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tomtom International Bv GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Spark Nano

7.10.1 Spark Nano GPS Tracking Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GPS Tracking Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Spark Nano GPS Tracking Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 GPS Tracking Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GPS Tracking Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GPS Tracking Devices

8.4 GPS Tracking Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349