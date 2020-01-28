GPS Receiver Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2025

The study of the GPS Receiver Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Many sectors which are sometimes overlapped for a particular technology are working collectively on the R&D of autonomous driving, and autonomous driving has gained momentum in the recent times. From the premium customers like Tesla, BMW to volume customers all are thriving to go in future with their research in the autonomous driving section. This autonomous driving is seen to be fully dependent on GPS and hence the GPS trackers.

GPS receivers capture at least four of the satellite transmissions and use differences in signal arrival times to triangulate the receiver’s location. This has changed the whole scenario of travelling and has made it way easy.

GPS Receiver Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the GPS Receiver market are like its use in industries like Healthcare and Energy. GPS receivers in these markets are attracting customers as it makes many of the tasks easy which used to take much time and efforts by the orthodox methods.

One of the restraint for GPS Receiver market is the high cost of GPS receivers. In many of the industries, spending highly on these GPS trackers is seen to be not worth.

GPS Receiver Market: Segmentation

The GPS Receiver market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type the GPS Receiver market can be divided into;

Survey

Precision

On the basis of application the GPS Receiver market can be segmented into;

Automobiles

Aviation

Industrial machinery

Maritime

Mining and Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Others

GPS Receiver Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of GPS Receiver Market are: u-blox, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Esterline Technologies, Honeywell International, Qualcomm, and Others

GPS Receiver Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, GPS Receiver Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the GPS Receiver Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. North America region is expected to be followed by Japan and Asia Pacific.

