GPS Antenna for Boats Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2025

Antenna is basically a electro-magnetic signal transmitter and receiver device which transmits signal to the air and receives signal from the air respectively. GPS Antenna works at GPS frequencies. The main type of antennas used for GPS applications are of patch and helix type.

The global GPS Antenna for Boats market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GPS Antenna for Boats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Antenna for Boats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Harxon Corporation

NovAtel

Trimble

Tallysma

Topcon Positioning Systems

JAVAD GNSS

NavCom Technology

Stonex

Hemisphere GNSS

Sokkia

Leica Geosystems

Spectracom

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Normal frequency

High frequency

Ultra frequency

Segment by Application

Commerical

Military

others

