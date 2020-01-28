Government Thrust to adopt Building Information Modelling Market for Civil Construction Prospects to Generate Attractive Revenues

Technologies based on smart 3D-models play an increasingly pivotal role in the entire building and infrastructure lifecycle. Building information modelling (BIM) has gained considerable worldwide attention among architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals. The multiphase process is a powerful tool to improve the design, construction, and operation of buildings and infrastructures, and further improves decision making. There is growing demand for BIM solutions for construction in areas such as water and waste water, energy generation facilities, commercial spaces, rail transit and aviation, government buildings and public infrastructures, and educational institutes. BIM as a collaborative process has enabled architects to gather input of various members across various projects, create a useful visualization of the entire building process, and improve the project delivery process in real time.

Growing commercialization of BIM among construction industry professionals world over has been constantly expanding the prospects of the market. According to a study by QYResearchReports.com, the global building information modelling market has a bright future.

Extensive demand for building information modelling among architectural-related professionals for collaborating across the project team, improving building performance, and facilitating designs. This has fueled the rapid expansion of the market in various regions over the past years. In addition, rising adoption of BIM process for demonstrating the entire building life cycle by various construction professionals is also bolstering the market. Furthermore, BIM holds promising potential among property owners.

Thrust of various governments, especially of developed countries, to promote strategic development of building information modelling solutions for civil construction projects is bolstering the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the market can witness a new, exciting avenue in recent industry efforts to develop standardized BIM model.

In recent years, automated BIM solutions are gaining preference over 3D building models, mainly due to large gains that contractors and architects may get related to their budget estimation. Used properly, building information modelling may result in vast reduction in overall cost of construction as well as simplification of processes throughout the building lifecycle.

Rising Popularity of Cloud-based cost-Effective BIM Solutions creates New Frontiers

Need for high capital for adopting building information modelling solutions has dampened the uptake in the AEC industry, resulting in marked bottlenecks in the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the advent of cost-effective building information modelling solutions on cloud model is likely to create promising avenues in the market. Moreover, fast-paced construction activities in urban areas in developing regions will boost the market. In recent years, emerging markets have seen rising number of numerous training sessions to stress on the value proposition of BIM in the AEC industry.

Some of the prominent players operating in the BIM market are Autodesk, Hongye Technology, Inovaya, Aconex, Siemens, Mcneel, and Beijing Explorer Software.

