Government Cloud Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years

This report studies the global Government Cloud market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Government Cloud market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Factors such as awareness about the implementation of cloud solutions among enterprises, and reduced operational and capital expenditure are some of the factors driving the government cloud market growth.

Among the solutions, the IAM segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as IAM solutions help government organizations in implementing the security process framework.

In 2017, the global Government Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Oracle

Salesforce

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

VMware

Verizon

CGI Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

School

Company

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Government Cloud in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Government Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Government Cloud Manufacturers

Government Cloud Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Government Cloud Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Government Cloud market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.