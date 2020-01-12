Google moved $22.7 billion to Bermuda in 2017

Using a tax strategy known as the “Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich”, Google moved a whopping $22.7 billion to Bermuda in 2017 through a Dutch shell company to reduce its foreign tax bill, documents filed at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce reveal.

The amount that Google channelled through Google Netherlands Holdings BV was around 4 billion euros more than in 2016. According to information available, the subsidiary in the Netherlands is used to shift revenue from royalties earned outside the United States to Google Ireland Holdings, an affiliate based in Bermuda, where companies pay no income tax.

Google said in a statement that the company pays all of the applicable taxes and complies with the tax laws in every country that the company operates in. Google added that they pay vast majority of its corporate income tax in its home country and has been paid a global effective tax rate of 26 per cent over the last ten years in the US.

The tax strategy, known as the “Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich”, is legal and allows Alphabet-owned Google to avoid triggering US income taxes or European withholding taxes on the funds, which represent the bulk of its overseas profits. However, under pressure from the European Union and the United States, Ireland in 2014 decided to phase out the arrangement, ending Google’s tax advantages in 2020.

Google Netherlands Holdings BV paid 3.4 million euros in taxes in the Netherlands in 2017, the documents showed, on a gross profit of 13.6 million euros.