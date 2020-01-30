Goodpasture Syndrome Diagnostic Tests and Treatments Market – Surge in Research and Development Activities to Propel the Market Growth

Goodpasture syndrome is a rare life-threating medical autoimmune disease. In term of pathophysiology, it is a combination of anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GBM) antibodies and glomerulonephritis. Researchers believe it mostly develops in genetically susceptible people who smoke cigarettes. It can affect any gender; however, the prevalence is higher in men than women. It mostly occurs in early adulthood or after 60.

The most common signs and symptoms of Goodpasture syndrome are pale appearance, weakness, vomiting & nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue & lethargy, burning sensation during urination, elevated blood pressure readings, and blood in urine or foamy urine. Goodpasture syndrome of the lungs show symptoms such as hemoptysis, shortness of breath, and dry cough.

Diagnosis of Goodpasture syndrome is carried out through different tests such as physical examination, high blood pressure. Health care professionals and doctors also recommended a chest X-ray or CT scan and blood test to confirm Goodpasture syndrome. In some cases, doctors also recommended renal biopsy.

Plasma exchange, corticosteroids, and cyclophosphamide are the major treatments for Goodpasture syndrome. Prednisone and cyclophosphamide are common dugs used in the treatment. Early diagnosis and treatment are important for a long survival period. According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), Goodpasture syndrome survival rate is five years in 80% cases.

Rise in awareness among people about Goodpasture syndrome and availability of effective treatments are the key factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. Additionally, surge in research and development activities and presence of a promising pipeline are projected to offer large opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global Goodpasture syndrome diagnostic tests and treatments market can be segmented based on treatment, diagnostic test, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the market can be categorized into medications and plasmapheresis procedures. Corticosteroids and immunosuppressive agents are the common medications for this syndrome. Immunosuppressive agents such as cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, methotrexate, infliximab, and azathioprine are the preferred medications. Plasmapheresis is a plasma exchange procedure which filters out harmful antibodies from the blood.

Based on diagnostic test, the global Goodpasture syndrome diagnostic tests and treatments market can be classified into serum anti-GBM antibody tests, urinalysis, chest X-ray, biopsy, and others.

In terms of end-user, the global Goodpasture syndrome diagnostic tests and treatments market can be divided into hospitals and specialized clinics. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global Goodpasture syndrome diagnostic tests and treatments market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to increase in the number of patients with Goodpasture syndrome. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also growing at a rapid pace due to government funding in this region.

Key players operating in the global Goodpasture syndrome diagnostic tests and treatments market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharma Global, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Wockhardt Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and AbbVie, Inc.