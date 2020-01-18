Golf Tourism Market Trends and Leading Players By 2024: Your Golf Travel, Golfbreaks, Golf Plaisir, EasyGolf Worldwide Australia, Golfasian and More..

Golf Tourism Market

Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).

Scope of the Report:

Overall, the Golf Tourism market performance is not developing as expected though many golf courses are under construction.

Factors such as growing number of golf courses worldwide, association initiatives and sponsorship deals, launch of low-cost airlines, as well as the growing popularity of professional golf tournaments, are bringing the opportunities of the development of Golf Tourism market globally.

The global Golf Tourism market is valued at 15500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 15100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of -0.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Golf Tourism.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Your Golf Travel

Golfbreaks

Golf Plaisir

EasyGolf Worldwide Australia

Golfasian

Classic Golf Tours

Premier Golf

Carr Golf

PerryGolf

Haversham & Baker

Emirates Holidays

Caribbean Golf & Tours

Golf Holidays Direct

SouthAmerica.travel

Ascot Golf Tours

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Leisure Tourism

Tournament Tourism

Business Tourism

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Domestic

International

Global Golf Tourism Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Golf Tourism Market report.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Golf Tourism market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.