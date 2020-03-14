Gobal Connected Aircraft Market, by [entertainment Systems (Embedded in-flight, Portable in-flight, Byod, Services ( Connectivity Technologies (Swift Broadband, Atg, Atg4, Ku Band, Ka Band, Gto, 2ku), Regions] – Trends & Forecast

The Global Connected aircraft market is one of the most flourishing markets across the globe. From one route one passenger, today the sector supports 50,000 routes and carries more than 3 billion passengers globally. By 2030, it is estimated that the passenger aircrafts fleet size will be almost double than the present size. The growing demand of inflight internet by the air passengers is one of the factor supporting the growth of the connected aircraft market.

The increasing demand from the air passengers (mainly millennials and businessmen), government and enterprise sectors are resulting in a rapid growth of this market. This market is supporting the growth of the related market such as of software developers, content developer, game developers, gaming device manufacturers, e-magazine publishers, hospitality and retail sectors. Despite, certain factors like privacy, cyber security, and high inflight internet cost may still impact the growth of the connected aircraft market.

The Global Connected Aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the period of 2015–2020, mainly connectivity segment. The growth of connectivity market is due to an increasing demand for the inflight internet by air passengers and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% during the period of 2015–2020. The Ku and Ka band are expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.7% and40.2% respectively, during the period of 2015–2020.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

The Global Connected Aircraft market is analysed in six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is one of the emerging regions for the Connected Aircraft market growth resulting in huge business investments from most of the players. MEA’s connected aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the period of 2015 to 2020. The growing demand of connected aircraft by air passengers and an increased IT spending are certain other factors determining the growth of the connected aircraft market.

Few highlights of the Global Connected Aircrafts Market:

• From seat centric entertainment systems slowly the market is shifting towards the light weight, technology friendly Tablets .In other words, portable entertainment devices are slowly replacing the seat centric systems.

• On demand Audio-Video services is becoming one of the popular passenger entertainment services.

• The upcoming connected aircraft services are On-board infotainment services and live telecast of news and sports inside the aircraft.

• US, Germany and China are one of the leading connected aircraft markets in their respective regions i.e. North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

The report provides unique insights into the Connected Aircraft Market, providing trends and forecast of the industry during the period of 2015-2020.The market segmentation is done on the basis of Entertainment Systems, Services, Connectivity Technologies, and Regions. It also analyses the competitive landscape, vendor profiles, global generalist, companies to watch for, business strategies and overview thereby forecasting the future growth of this industry in terms of revenue, opportunities, restraints for the next five years i.e. from 2015–2020.