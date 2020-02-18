GNSS Chip Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems:
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the GNSS Chip market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the GNSS Chip market by product type and applications/end industries.
The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.
Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.
In the next five years, the global consumption volume of GNSS Chips will show upward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 3149.51 Million Units. The average price is around 1.60 $/Unit.
The global GNSS Chip market is valued at 3570 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5430 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2023.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Qualcomm
Broadcom
Mediatek
u-blox
STM
Intel Corporation
Furuno Electric
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Navika Electronics
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
High Precision GNSS Chips
Standard Precision GNSS Chips
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Smartphones
Tablets
Personal Navigation Devices
In-Vehicle Systems
Wearable Devices
Digital Cameras
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 GNSS Chip Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS Chip
1.2 Classification of GNSS Chip by Types
1.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 High Precision GNSS Chips
1.2.4 Standard Precision GNSS Chips
1.3 Global GNSS Chip Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Smartphones
1.3.3 Tablets
1.3.4 Personal Navigation Devices
1.3.5 In-Vehicle Systems
1.3.6 Wearable Devices
1.3.7 Digital Cameras
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global GNSS Chip Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of GNSS Chip (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Qualcomm
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Qualcomm GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Broadcom
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Broadcom GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Mediatek
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Mediatek GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 u-blox
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 u-blox GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 STM
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 STM GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Intel Corporation
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Intel Corporation GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Furuno Electric
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Furuno Electric GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Quectel Wireless Solutions
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued….
