GMO Testing Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025

GMO testing market is led by the stacked segment, followed by herbicide tolerance and insect resistance.
The U.S. is focusing on the increased usage of advanced technologies and a wider range of foods tested for genetically modified food safety testing. Consumer awareness regarding genetically modified foods is increasing in the importing countries of Europe and Asia.
The global GMO Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the GMO Testing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of GMO Testing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of GMO Testing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global GMO Testing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global GMO Testing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
SGS
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
Eurofins Scientific
Tuv Sud
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Merieux Nutrisciences
Asurequality
Romer Labs Diagnostic
Microbac Laboratories
Market size by Product
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Immunoassay
Market size by End User
Corn
Soybean
Rapeseed
Potato
Meat
Snacks
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GMO Testing Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global GMO Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction
1.4.3 Immunoassay
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global GMO Testing Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Corn
1.5.3 Soybean
1.5.4 Rapeseed
1.5.5 Potato
1.5.6 Meat
1.5.7 Snacks
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global GMO Testing Market Size
2.1.1 Global GMO Testing Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global GMO Testing Sales 2014-2025
2.2 GMO Testing Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global GMO Testing Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global GMO Testing Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 GMO Testing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 GMO Testing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 GMO Testing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global GMO Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 GMO Testing Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 GMO Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 GMO Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 GMO Testing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 GMO Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 GMO Testing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers GMO Testing Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GMO Testing Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global GMO Testing Sales by Product
4.2 Global GMO Testing Revenue by Product
4.3 GMO Testing Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global GMO Testing Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America GMO Testing by Countries
6.1.1 North America GMO Testing Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America GMO Testing Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America GMO Testing by Product
6.3 North America GMO Testing by End User
……Continued
