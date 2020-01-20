GMO Corn Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2026

Over the recent past, cultivation of corn through GMO techniques has gained considerable grounds across the globe. Demand for genetically engineered maize continues to grow actively on the back of health benefits such as resistance against diseases and decimation of disease-carrying genes. Agriculturists are seeking collaboration of food tech giants to explore new avenues in bioengineering of corn plants. This report, published by XploreMR, provides in-depth analysis of the global GMO corn market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of XploreMR’s report is to analyze the global GMO corn market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. GMO corn manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to GMO corn.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global GMO corn market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global GMO corn market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the global GMO corn market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – GMO corn. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global GMO corn market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of GMO corn. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for GMO corn manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global GMO corn market and to offer in-depth insights, XploreMR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The type of trait modified, sales channel, and application of GMO corn have been segmented in the analysis, which also includes a regional breakdown. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global GMO corn market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global GMO corn market.