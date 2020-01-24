Glycomics/Glycobiology Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Glycomics/Glycobiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glycomics/Glycobiology development in United States, Europe and China.
Glycomics is the comprehensive study of glycomes (the entire complement of sugars, whether free or present in more complex molecules of an organism), including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects. Glycomics “is the systematic study of all glycan structures of a given cell type or organism” and is a subset of glycobiology. The term glycomics is derived from the chemical prefix for sweetness or a sugar, “glyco-“, and was formed to follow the naming convention established by genomics (which deals with genes) and proteomics (which deals with proteins).
Glycobiology is fast emerging as a primary field of interest for biomolecular and biomedical research around the globe. Once considered merely supporting structures, the sugars have now been widely recognized to be a vital component in running the complex machinery of life itself.
The classification of Glycomics/Glycobiology includes instruments, enzymes, reagents and kits and the proportion of instruments in 2017 is about 34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Glycomics/Glycobiology is widely used for drug discovery & development, diagnostics and other feild. The most proportion of Glycomics/Glycobiology is used for drug discovery & development, and the proportion in 2017 is 52.4%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.
In 2017, the global Glycomics/Glycobiology market size was 730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ThermoFisher Scientific
Danaher
Shimadzu Corporation
ProZyme
Takara Bio, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
Bruker
Promega
Waters Corporation
R&D Systems
New England Biolabs
Merck KGaA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Instruments
Enzymes
Reagents
Kits
Market segment by Application, split into
Drug Discovery & Development
Diagnostics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
