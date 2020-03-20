Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Trends and Future Growth Opportunities by Forecast to 2027

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Analysis:

The global glycidyl methacrylate market is expected to experience a stunning growth over the predicted years (2017-2023).

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) simply put, is an ester of both methacrylic acid as well as glycidol. This is a common monomer that is utilized in producing epoxy resins. Being a dual functionality, high purity monomer, GMA is ideally suited for resin and coating applications. Along with other forms of vinyl monomers, glycidyl methacrylate allows copolymerization functionality in both aqueous and non-aqueous solutions, thereby making it immensely useful in the packaging industry. Besides, it finds application in plastic modifiers as well such as PVC, PET and also rubber and engineering thermoplastics.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/783

Prominent Players:

Kanto Chemical Co, Inc. (Japan),

VWR International, LLC (U.S.),

DuPont (U.S.),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

Wuhan Sincere-star Chemical Co., Ltd (China),

Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd (China),

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Germany),

Estron Chemical Inc (U.S.),

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC (Japan), and

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.).

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Analysis:

Owing to its enhanced mechanical properties and superior performance, GMA is also used in waterborne coatings resins, electrical laminates and adhesives. Above all, it helps to augment the final product’s structural properties.

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the glycidyl methacrylate market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include extensive use of glycidyl methacrylate in latex, industrial coatings and adhesives, increase in investments in research and development activities, increasing use of plastics in packaging industries, expansion in the polymer industry, growth in technology, rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income and burgeoning demand for GMA in paints and coatings, construction and automotive industries. On the other hand, strict government policies may deter the glycidyl methacrylate market growth over the predicted years.

Market Segmentation:

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the glycidyl methacrylate market on the basis of application and end users.

Based on application, it is segmented into polymer coating, adhesives, and plastics. Of these, plastics will have the largest share in the market over the predicted years.

Based on end-users, the glycidyl methacrylate market is segmented into packaging units and manufacturing units. Of these, manufacturing units will dominate the market over the predicted years.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the glycidyl methacrylate market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Of these, the APAC region will stay at the fore over the predicted years due to increasing investments especially in heavy end-use industries, technological advancement and rapid urbanization. Burgeoning demand for GMA in packaging, paints and coatings, construction and automotive is boosting the market growth in Thailand, Malaysia, India and China. In North America, the glycidyl methacrylate market is projected to have a notable growth on account of increasing use of high purity products which has increased the need for industrial coatings. In the European region, the glycidyl methacrylate market will experience a significant growth over the predicted years owing to growing demand for GMA in electrical and electronics, automotive and other industries. Besides, its growing need from plastic and other sectors will also contribute to the market growth here over the predicted years.

Competitive Analysis:

The global glycidyl methacrylate market is fragmented and highly competitive with the existence of numerous players both small and large. Leading players are competing with one another based on price, quality, innovation and production. The manufacturers in this market are struggling to cater to the increasing demand for GMA from paints and coatings, electrical and electronics, packaging, construction and automotive sectors owing to the growing popularity in key sectors and recent plant expansion. The key players are adopting several strategies such as new product developments and product launches, collaborations, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.

Access Full Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glycidyl-methacrylate-market-783

List of Figures

Figure 1 Top Down & Bottom Down Approach

Figure 2 Market Dynamics

Figure 3 China’s Specialty Chemicals Market: Percentage Share Of Segments

Figure 4 Market Value Of Chemicals In China In Five Years

Figure 5 Figure: Global GDP Growth In Major Regions (2011-2015) (In %)

Figure 6 Figure: Global Export Of Goods And Services In Major Regions (2011-2015) (In %)

Figure 7 Figure: Global Import Of Goods And Services In Major Regions (2011-2015) (In %)

Figure 8 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 9 Porters Five Forces

Figure 10 Figure: Global Market Share For Glycidyl Methacrylate: By Industrial Application, 2015 (% Share)

Continued…..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]