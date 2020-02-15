Glyceryl triacetate (triacetin) Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Glyceryl triacetate (triacetin) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Glyceryl triacetate, also known as triacetin, is a trimester of glycerol and acetic acid. It is an artificial chemical compound used in the varied application including pharmaceutical products, humectant, and plasticizer and as a solvent. Glyceryl triacetate is the clear and oily liquid used as food additive in commercial products such as baked goods, beverages, and confectionaries. The triacetin is formed by the reaction of glycerine, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride. Glyceryl triacetate is also used in fragrances and flavors. It is widely used in cosmetics. Its usage as a food additive is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Glyceryl triacetate is a plasticizer used for nitrocellulose, ethyl cellulose and cellulose acetate which is used to manufacture cigarette filters in the cigarette industry.

Global Glyceryl triacetate (triacetin): Dynamics

The triacetin market is mainly driven by the food and cosmetic industry. The factors that trigger the market growth includes increasing demand of the packaged food and beverage, low production cost as compared to that of the natural agents, fewer side effects on the human health, properties enhancing the shelf life of the food products. Coupled with all the above factors, the Food and Drug Administration recognized triacetate as safe to consume the product. It is also safe for the human and animal consumption. Thus manufacturers prefer synthetic agents such as triacetate over the natural one. All these factors thus favor the triacetate market growth.

Due to increasing health awareness among the customers and growing concerns about the ingredients in the product, the triacetin, a synthetic or artificial compound face backdrop regarding market growth. The glyceryl triacetate market is likely to be hampered by the raw materials due to price fluctuations. The changing preferences of the customers, availability of a large number of substitutes in the market affect the overall growth of the glyceryl triacetate market.

Global Glyceryl triacetate (triacetin): Segmentation

Based on the raw materials, glyceryl triacetate is segmented into

Vegetable glycerine

Synthetic glycerine

Based on its End Use glyceryl triacetate is segmented into

Food Industry Baked products Beverages Dairy products Confectionaries Pet food

Tobacco industry

Pharmaceuticals Capsule coatings

Cosmetics

Other Coatings and adhesives Perfumes Inks



Based on Application, glyceryl triacetate is segmented into

Emulsifier

Fixer

Additive

Plasticizer

Stabilizers

Adhesive

Antifungal agents

Global Glyceryl triacetate (triacetin): Segment Overview

Glyceryl triacetate is segmented on its industrial uses such as food industry, Tobacco industry, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and others., In the food industry, glyceryl triacetate is used in baked products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages and in a pet food. In tobacco industry, triacetate is used as a plasticizer for cigarette filter rods. It is also used in the capsule coating in pharmaceutical industries. Apart from all the above industries, it is also used in cosmetics and personal care products as humectants and plasticizers. In others, the glyceryl triacetate is used in perfumes and printing inks. Based on applications, it is segmented as the additive, emulsifier, fixer, plasticizers, and stabilizers, adhesive and as an antifungal agents based on its nature. It is also segmented based on its raw materials such as vegetable and synthetic.

Global Glyceryl triacetate (triacetin): Regional Outlook

The glyceryl triacetate marked its presence in seven regions including Japan, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. The global demand for the glyceryl triacetate accounts major value share in China for the forecast period. The demand generation for the glyceryl triacetate is significant in the China due to largely competitive market for the food industry and glyceryl triacetates’ functional properties favoring industrial process. It is estimated that the total market share of the glyceryl triacetate will grow with the high pace owing to its varied range of industrial uses and applications. Moreover, Eastern Europe, Australia and the Middle East and Africa, are expected to create significant opportunities for the players operating in the glyceryl triacetate market. Overall, the outlook for the global glyceryl triacetate market is projected to witness positive growth due to the growth in food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

Global Glyceryl triacetate (triacetin) Players

The glyceryl triacetate i.e. triacetin market is driven by some of the prominent players namely

ReactChem Co., Ltd.,

Jiangsu Lemon Chemical & Technology Co. Ltd,

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemistry Co. Ltd.,

Henan Huayin Chemical Co. Ltd,

Croda International Plc,

BASF SE,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Daicel Corporation.

