Gluten Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Gluten Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gluten Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Gluten market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Manildra Group (AU)

Henan Tianguan Group (CN)

Shandong Qufeng Food Technology (CN)

MGP Ingredients (US)

CropEnergies (BE)

Roquette (FR)

Tereos Syral (FR)

Cargill (US)

AB Amilina (LT)

Pioneer (IN)

Anhui Ante Food (CN)

ADM (US)

Zhonghe Group (CN)

Jckering Group (DE)

White Energy (US)

Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development (CN)

Molinos Juan Semino (AR)

Sedamyl (IT)

Crespel & Deiters (DE)

Permolex (CA)

Zhangjiagang Hengfeng (CN)

Kroener-Staerke (DE)

Chamtor (FR)

Ruifuxiang Food (CN)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Gluten in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wheat Gluten

Corn Gluten

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Baking

Flour

Meats

Pet Food

Others

Table of Contents

Global Gluten Market Research Report 2018

1 Gluten Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gluten

1.2 Gluten Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Gluten Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Gluten Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Wheat Gluten

1.2.4 Corn Gluten

1.3 Global Gluten Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gluten Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Baking

1.3.3 Flour

1.3.4 Meats

1.3.5 Pet Food

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Gluten Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Gluten Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Gluten (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Gluten Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gluten Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Gluten Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Manildra Group (AU)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Manildra Group (AU) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Henan Tianguan Group (CN)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Henan Tianguan Group (CN) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Shandong Qufeng Food Technology (CN)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Shandong Qufeng Food Technology (CN) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 MGP Ingredients (US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 MGP Ingredients (US) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 CropEnergies (BE)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 CropEnergies (BE) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Roquette (FR)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Roquette (FR) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Tereos Syral (FR)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Tereos Syral (FR) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Cargill (US)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Cargill (US) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 AB Amilina (LT)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 AB Amilina (LT) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Pioneer (IN)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Gluten Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Pioneer (IN) Gluten Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Anhui Ante Food (CN)

7.12 ADM (US)

7.13 Zhonghe Group (CN)

7.14 Jckering Group (DE)

7.15 White Energy (US)

7.16 Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development (CN)

7.17 Molinos Juan Semino (AR)

7.18 Sedamyl (IT)

7.19 Crespel & Deiters (DE)

7.20 Permolex (CA)

7.21 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng (CN)

7.22 Kroener-Staerke (DE)

7.23 Chamtor (FR)

7.24 Ruifuxiang Food (CN)

Continued….

