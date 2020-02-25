Gluten-free Texture Aid Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027

Gluten-free Texture Aid Market Insights



Gluten-free Texture Aid Market is expected to rise with a single digit growth rate of 6.4% in the forecast period

The food industry is growing rapidly with rapid increase in consumers demanding for variety of food products. As consumption increases, the demand for food that is natural, healthy, convenient and sustainable is increasing. One such product that is widely being used today is gluten-free texture aid. The food texture has become a critical factor that determines the taste, looks and other properties of the food. The side effects of gluten have led to high adoption of gluten-free texture aid in the market. The gluten-free texture aid is those materials that are used as a texture for food and does not contain any gluten. The gluten-free texture aid products is widely being consumed by people who suffer from celiac disease and show symptoms of intolerance such as vomiting and chronic diarrhea. Thus, increasing consumption of gluten-free products is driving the growth of gluten-free texture aid market. An increasing use of high-protein legume flour and increasing consumption of diabetic and celiac suffering age group are few of the key trends in the gluten-free texture aid market.

Gluten-free Texture Aid Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing healthcare concerns such as, diabetes, obesity and other factors have driven the consumption. The gluten-free texture aid also helps in increasing the body energy and maintaining the weight. These factors have driven the growth of gluten-free texture aid market. Increasing government initiatives and the change in consumer’s preference for gluten-free products are driving the growth of gluten-free texture aid in the market. The increased processed food industry, growing urbanization and increasing use by the aging population are factors driving the growth of gluten-free texture aid market.

The gluten-free texture aid is very complex to manufacture since it loses its binding ability. Thus, it has become very challenging for manufacturers to produce a gluten-free texture aid. The end products formed by gluten-free texture aid may not provide a strong binding ability as the ones in gluten. This creates a challenge for manufacturers of gluten-free texture aid to get consumer acceptance after the production.Thus, lack of adoption post production and complexity in the manufacturing process are factors hampering the growth of gluten-free texture aid market.

Gluten Free Texture Aid Market: Segmentation

The gluten-free texture aid market can be categorized on the basis of type, end use and distribution channel. On the basis of the type in the gluten free texture aid market, the demand for flavored gluten-free texture aid is expected to rise due to the increasing demand for a different taste in foods. On the basis of end use, the gluten-free texture aid is widely used for bakery foods such as cakes and pastries. On the basis of the distribution channel, the online channels are expected to rise significantly due to the growing e-commerce trends in the gluten-free texture aid market.

Gluten-free Texture Aid Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Gluten Free Texture Aid Market are Ulrick & Short Ltd., Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, Dawn Foods, Coeliac UK, Johnsof Products, Domata, Deby’s, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Cargill Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated.

Regional Overview

The gluten-free texture aid market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for gluten-free texture aid as a majority of the gluten-free texture aid vendors such as Dawn Food Products, Inc., King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., and Cargill, Incorporated are based in the region. Increasing demand for gluten-free food products due to rising health concerns in European countries such as Germany, U.K., and others have driven the adoption. The growing popularity of gluten-free texture aid in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing purchasing power of people and growing consumption of bakery foods. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of gluten-free texture aid in these regions in the near future.

