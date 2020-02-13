Gluten-Free Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Gluten-Free Products Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

— Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. In baking, gluten is the binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked good from crumbling. As such, gluten is found in many processed and packaged product. A gluten free product does not contain any gluten or grains such as spelt-wheat, which is gluten-rich. In this report, gluten free products include Bakery Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Cereals & Snacks, Savories and Others.

Scope of the Report:

Overall, the gluten free products market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Well over 15% of consumers are purchasing gluten free products as part of a healthy lifestyle not just due to dietary restrictions. Gluten free, once thought a fad, is now a global trend, and there are even more than 15% of households using gluten free products in North America.

The worldwide market for Gluten-Free Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 9050 million US$ in 2024, from 5330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gluten-Free Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boulder Brands

DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills, Inc

The Hain Celestial Group

Kraft Heinz

HERO GROUP AG

KELKIN LTD

NQPC

RAISIO PLC

Kellogg’s Company

Big Oz Industries

Domino’s Pizza

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Cereals & Snacks

Savories

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Hospitals & Drug Stores

Specialty Services

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gluten-Free Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bakery Products

1.2.2 Pizzas & Pastas

1.2.3 Cereals & Snacks

1.2.4 Savories

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Conventional Stores

1.3.2 Hotels & Restaurants

1.3.3 Educational Institutions

1.3.4 Hospitals & Drug Stores

1.3.5 Specialty Services

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Boulder Brands

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Gluten-Free Products Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Boulder Brands Gluten-Free Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Gluten-Free Products Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA Gluten-Free Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Gluten-Free Products Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ENJOY LIFE NATURAL Gluten-Free Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 General Mills, Inc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Gluten-Free Products Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 General Mills, Inc Gluten-Free Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 The Hain Celestial Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Gluten-Free Products Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 The Hain Celestial Group Gluten-Free Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Kraft Heinz

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Gluten-Free Products Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kraft Heinz Gluten-Free Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 HERO GROUP AG

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Gluten-Free Products Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HERO GROUP AG Gluten-Free Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

