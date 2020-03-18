Gluten Free Products Market Challenges 2019 | Global Industry Key Driven Factors, Latest Trend, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Celiac disease is a hereditary autoimmune condition in which the immune system interacts badly with gluten and causes damage to the small intestine. 1 in every 100 people has been found to have celiacs, and this number is expected to grow over the forecast period as many individuals in the global population are undiagnosed. Moreover, the condition is incurable, and the only treatment is to avoid gluten entirely in the diet. The growing number of gluten intolerances being found have increased the demand for gluten-free products. Through product innovation, manufacturers can produce a wide variety of food and beverage products which are gluten-free. Retail outlets are increasingly stocking gluten-free products with many supermarkets having dedicated aisles for the same. This has led to an increase in demand for a variety of different food products that were previously off limits for gluten intolerant individuals. Notably, gluten-free food items are healthier than their conventional equivalent. Many consumers are under the impression that they are gluten sensitive and as such, they are also among consumers who are placing high demand for gluten-free products.Other factors influencing growth include increasing competition in the market to provide a wider variety of gluten-free options, increasing advertisement and promotional activities to boost sales and development of new products.

Gluten is a protein which is most commonly found in grains is pervasive and is found in most food products. However, celiac’s disease and gluten intolerances have increased the demand for gluten-free food products. Gluten can have several adverse effects on the health on an individual with gluten intolerances; these include abdominal bloating, vomiting, migraines, joint pains, and others. The spike in demand for gluten-free products has led manufacturers to innovate and find substitutes such as rice, cassava, corn, soy, and several others.

The market is challenged primarily by the price difference between gluten-free products and their traditional counterparts. Gluten-free products are normally offered at higher prices which can make them inaccessible or unaffordable for many consumers, thus restraining market growth. This is partly due to the prominent use of almond flour which is more expensive than wheat flour or other gluten-free alternatives.

Latest Industry News:

Krusteaz, a prominent producer of baking mixes has launched a gluten-free cinnamon swirl crumb cake and Muffin Mix.

Absolutely Gluten Free has recently launched the TahiniBAR and has been finding success with independent natural retailers. The brand is now set to stock at major retailers by the end of 2018.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s report includes a detailed segmentation analysis which has been done based on type, distribution channel, and region. Various types of gluten-free products are available, and in the report, this is segmented into dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, bakery & confectionery, meat products, prepared foods, and others. The bakery & confectionery segment is projected to gain prominence in the global gluten-free products market and will grow at a promising CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period. this is primarily since bakery products are widely consumed but tend to be high in gluten.

By distribution channel, the global gluten-free products market includes store-based and non-store based. Between these, the store-based segment is expected to register the highest growth at a CAGR of 9.23% during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

The regional study of the global Gluten-Free Products Market divides it into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North American market leads the market with the most significant share due to the presence of a high number of diagnosed individuals with celiac’s disease. The awareness regarding the condition and the widespread belief that gluten-free products are healthier will drive the region’s growth. North America is expected to appreciate in market value to reach an estimated USD 3,903.29 Mn by 2023. Europe is another significant market which has a similar growth pattern to that of North America and is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 9.84% during the assessment period.