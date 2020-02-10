Gluten-Free Products Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Gluten-Free Products Market

The global Gluten-Free Products market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten-Free Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gluten-Free Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten-Free Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gluten-Free Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten-Free Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Boulder Brands

SCHAR AG/SPA

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills,Inc

The Hain Celestial Group

Kraft Heinz

HERO GROUP AG

KELKIN LTD

NQPC

RAISIO PLC

Kellogg’s Company

Big Oz Industries

Domino’s Pizza

Market size by Product

Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Cereals & Snacks

Savories

Others

Market size by End User

Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Hospitals & Drug Stores

Specialty Services

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Gluten-Free Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gluten-Free Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Gluten-Free Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Gluten-Free Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gluten-Free Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gluten-Free Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gluten-Free Products Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Bakery Products

1.4.3 Pizzas & Pastas

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gluten-Free Products Revenue 2014-2025

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Gluten-Free Products Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gluten-Free Products Sales by Manufacturers

…………………………………..

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Gluten-Free Products Product Picture

Table Gluten-Free Products Market Segments

Table Key Manufacturers Gluten-Free Products Covered

Table Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K MT) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Gluten-Free Products Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025

Figure Bakery Products Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Bakery Products

Figure Pizzas & Pastas Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Pizzas & Pastas

Figure Cereals & Snacks Product Picture

