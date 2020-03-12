Gluten-free Pet Food Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Free Sample Report Forecast Report | QY Research Group – 2025

Gluten-free Pet Food Market – 2019

Gluten is a storage protein primarily found in rye, barley, and wheat. The main problem with gluten is that it causes Celiac disease, which is a hereditary allergic disease. This disease is also detected in pets and is a result of pet foods containing gluten.

Gluten-free pet food is a new segment in the overall pet food industry, and hence represents significant potential to replace regular pet foods. Gluten-free pet food contains more nutritional ingredients as compared to general pet foods, and is also offered in a wider range of flavors, which is expected to drive popularity among pet owners to a significant extent.

Markets in countries in Asia Pacific are fairly untapped and represent high potential opportunities for gluten-free pet food manufacturers, and revenue from the market in this region is expected to be substantially high in the near future.

United States and Europe are currently the largest markets for gluten-free pet food products, as both producers and consumers, followed by Asia Pacific. Pet food manufacturers in United States offer gluten-free pet food in markets in countries in Europe, while there are no gluten-free pet food manufacturers in Europe.

The global Gluten-free Pet Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten-free Pet Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gluten-free Pet Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten-free Pet Food in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gluten-free Pet Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten-free Pet Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Mars

Solid Gold Pet

Nestlé

Nutro

Three Dog Bakery

Blue Buffalo

Merrick Pet Care

Wellpet

Champion Petfoods

Midwestern Pet Foods

Pets Global

Market size by Product

By Type

Natural

Added Additives

By Flavor

Chicken

Beef

Fish

Others

By Form

Dry

Wet

Market size by End User

E-commerce

Supermarkets

Retail Shops

Exclusive Pet Shops

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Natural

1.4.3 Added Additives

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 E-commerce

1.5.3 Supermarkets

1.5.4 Retail Shops

1.5.5 Exclusive Pet Shops

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Gluten-free Pet Food Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Gluten-free Pet Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gluten-free Pet Food Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gluten-free Pet Food Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mars

11.1.1 Mars Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Mars Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Mars Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered

11.1.5 Mars Recent Development

11.2 Solid Gold Pet

11.2.1 Solid Gold Pet Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Solid Gold Pet Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Solid Gold Pet Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered

11.2.5 Solid Gold Pet Recent Development

11.3 Nestlé

11.3.1 Nestlé Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Nestlé Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Nestlé Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered

11.3.5 Nestlé Recent Development

11.4 Nutro

11.4.1 Nutro Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Nutro Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Nutro Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered

11.4.5 Nutro Recent Development

11.5 Three Dog Bakery

Continued …

