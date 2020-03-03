Gluten-free baking mixes Market Prospects Pinpoint Higher Traction from Developed Nations during 2018-2028

Baking has always been the approach towards the food industry right from 8000 BC till date. The recent decade has shown prospective growth in the field of baking and also the baking mixtures that are being added to it. The consumption of the baked products and pastries in different regions of the world are linked together by various factors such as standard of living, product type, recent trends and other market dynamics that are going on in the Gluten-free baking mixes Market. The recent trends in the field of baking include the clean label, artisan baking, gluten-free and flavor trends. People have become extremely health conscious about the food that they consume. So they prefer the gluten-free bakery products which are widely available on a global level. The gluten-free bakery products are obtained from the gluten-free baking mixes that are being added to the pastries and bakery items. The gluten-free baking mixes in simple terms are the ones which do not give any elasticity to the bakery products that is responsible for the cause of large number of intestinal diseases.

Reasons for covering this title

Consumers these days are not preferring food that contains artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and artificial ingredients. So the manufacturers have narrowed down in order to produce food that does not contain any artificial ingredients and preservatives. Hence, organic and gluten-free baking mixes are produced by the manufacturers. The gluten-free baking mixes happen to be a healthy alternative to conventional baking mixes. Gluten-free baking mixes do not get fermented by the intestinal bacteria, which cannot cause any health issues like bloating or diarrhea. Gluten-free baking mixes are dominantly used in bread, cakes, and biscuits. Gluten-free baking mixes tend to be lower in fat, calories, and sugars when compared to the standard cake mixes. Gluten-free baking mixes does not contain oligosaccharides that resist from digestion which will also affect the health of major heart diseases. The standard cake mixes contain gluten products from various sources like wheat, oats, barley and more whereas the gluten-free cake mixes key ingredients are rice flour ( both white and brown), tapioca flour and potato starch.

Global Gluten-free baking mixes market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free baking mixes market are Pamela’s, Bob’s red mill, Trader Joe’s, King Arthur, Immaculate, Simple mills, Enjoy life, Authentic foods, William Sonoma, Betty Crocker, Breads from Anna, Chebe gluten, Ener-G gluten, Glutino, Jules, Kinnikinnick, Namaste food, William- Sonoma foods.

The reach for the gluten-free baking mixes are certainly low in some places so various promotional activities are the key drivers for the market growth in the nearing future for gluten-free baking mixes. This can be done by preparing new varieties of bakery products in order to attract the crowd and create proper awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free baking mixes. The gluten-free baking mixes market will eventually increase when the small scale bakeries start using the gluten-free baking mixes instead of the standard baking mix.

Key developments

In the year 2017, Pamela’s launched an almond biscuit mix and figgies and jammies which all consists of gluten-free baking mixes. These two products created a good impact in the market among the children during summer. This gives certain awareness towards the gluten free baking mixes and also increases the market potential.

In the year 2018, Trader Joe’s released Trader Joe’s Falafel Waffle mix which happened to be the best selling waffle mix in the month of April. Their products are completely gluten-free and, so did the waffle mix. This is also a certain way to create some amount of awareness towards the gluten-free baking mixes.

Opportunities for Market participants

North America happens to be the largest and the fastest seller of gluten-free baking mixes in the year 2014 with the market share of 52%. It is estimated to have an increase in the year 2018 by the US $ 6.2 billion contributing 59% share to North America. By increasing the awareness about the diseases that are caused by gluten products the CAGR is supposed to get increased by 2020 in APAC region.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

