Gluten-free Bakery Products Market – Food and Beverages Industries have Emerged Growth

Globalization has interconnected the world and changed the taste patterns of consumers, making them more willing to try something different. Health and diet factor has largely influenced in one’s regular lives. “Gluten-Free”, “Fat-Free” and “Sugar-Free” labeled food are gaining traction owing to the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with its consumption. Gluten-free bakery product is one such segment gaining high momentum in the global market. Bakery products which are prepared or processed without ingredients such as wheat, barley or rice which constitutes of a high content of gluten are known as the Gluten-free bakery products. Gluten-free Cookies, cakes, pancakes, quick bread, pasta are some of the popular Gluten-free bakery products.

Gluten-free products are gaining considerable traction across the globe. Increasing food allergies and food intolerance is creating a demand for products that are tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers. People especially suffering from celiac diseases are shifting their preferences towards gluten-free products. Even those who do not have an intolerance towards gluten are switching to gluten-free products due to health and dietary reasons, as increasing food allergies, digestive health, use of genetically-modified grain etc. are becoming mainstream. In order to cater to the growing demand, several major gluten-free bakery products manufacturers are launching and offering new product variants to the consumers.

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free bakery products market are WGF Bakery Products, Weston Bakeries Limited, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Boulder Brands USA Inc., Kara Foodservice, George Weston Foods Limited, Ultrapharm, Sweet Christine’s Bakery, New Grains Gluten Free Bakery, United Biscuits, Genius Bakery, MyBread Gluten Free Bakery, among others.