Gluten Free Bakery Market Analysis by Process Chain, Demand, Size, Trends and Technology Insights Report 2019 by Major Key Players by MRFR Research to 2023

Gluten-free diets are recommended primarily for those with celiac’s disease, gluten sensitivity, and wheat allergies. For other, gluten has absolutely no ill-effects. However, it is a widespread notion that gluten-free options are a healthier option as compared to their counterparts. This notion is likely due to the use of certain healthy substitutes to wheat and barley which are generally carbohydrate heavy. Bakery and confectionery food products are among the most popular and pervasive food items where gluten is commonly found. As such, the demand for gluten-free options in this sector has resulted in the expansion of the gluten-free bakery market. Increasing awareness regarding gluten sensitivities and allergies have prompted consumers to get timely check-ups in case of allergic reactions. Moreover, many market players are entering the competitive landscape of the market and are developing a wide number of innovative products so that discerning consumers can have gluten-free bakery options against almost every conventionally available bakery item.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, oats, and other grains. It is most prominent in wheat however and is often the first item identified in association with gluten. The demand for gluten-free food is on the rise and is expected to witness consistent growth over the forecast period. Market Research Future has revealed several key fact and figures along with intelligent forecasting in its report on the Global Gluten-Free Bakery Market for the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Gluten-free bakery items tend to be more expensive than their traditional counterparts, due to the higher price of the substitutes. This makes these food products somewhat unaffordable. However, the market also has plenty of opportunity with regards to new product lines and ongoing development of cheaper alternatives.

The key players profiled in gluten-free bakery are-

Dr. Schär Ltd. (U.K.)

Freedom Foods (Australia)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Hain Celestial Group (U.S.)

Hero Group AG (Switzerland)

Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)

Enjoy life Foods (U.S.)

Global Gluten-free Bakery Market – Segments

The global gluten-free bakery market has been divided into type, packaging material, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Type

Bread

Rolls & buns

Cakes & cheesecakes

Muffins

Cookies & biscuit

Doughnuts

Sandwiches & wraps

Dough and others

On The Basis Of Packaging Material

Paper

Plastic

On The Basis Of Fiber Distribution Channel

Store Based

Non-Store Based

Gluten-free Bakery Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Gluten-Free Bakery Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global gluten-free bakery market is highly dominated by North America and Europe due to high health consciousness in the region. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and improved disposable income in that region. The consumption of gluten-free bakery in countries like India, Brazil and China is expected to grow in the upcoming years.