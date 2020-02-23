Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks Market Scope, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand, Upcoming Trend and Forecast 2019 to 2027

Market Overview:

The report for Global Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. Today a large variety of gluten free alcoholic drinks are available in the market. Gluten-free beer is made from millets such as buckwheat and sorghum, hard cider made with fermented apples, and wine made of grapes that is gluten free naturally. Tequila, rum and potato vodka are made from ingredients which does not have gluten as the gluten is removed from the product by the distillation process. Gluten free alcoholic drinks are getting more delicious and more available by the day with lots of craft breweries that are popping up.

There are many factors that is fueling the growth of the gluten free alcoholic drinks market. The different market trends and factors in this market according to an analysis performed by Market Research Future (MRFR) include need to take alcohol drinks regardless of being on diet, development of independent breweries, increasing incidences of celiac disease, emphasis given by manufacturers on making drinks that are gluten free and availability of alcoholic drinks in different flavors.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players profiled in the Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks Market include Cuervo Gold, Cabo Wabo, Don Julio, Casamigos, Capt. Morgans, Bombay Sapphire East and Titos, Hendricks.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks Market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World. Of these, North America will head the gluten free alcoholic drinks market followed by Europe having the second largest share. The market in North America is anticipated in displaying unprecedented growth owing to an increase in the consumption of gluten free drinks, diversifying tastes and increased product awareness. In the APAC region the gluten free alcoholic drinks market is expected to be the fastest growing and projected to grow at a stellar CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation:

In the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, the gluten free alcoholic drinks market has been segmented based on type and source.

Based on type, it is segmented into gluten free whiskey, gluten free vodka, gluten free tequila, gluten free sake, gluten free rum, gluten free gin, gluten free spirits, glute free wine coolers, gluten free wine, gluten free hard cider and gluten free beer.

Based on source, the gluten free alcoholic drinks market has been segmented into sugar cane, corn, potatoes, agave cactus, fruits, rice, buckwheat, sorghum and others.

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

July 2018- AB InBev is all set to launch a gluten free beer next month under the Stella Artois brand in the format of 4x33cl bottle prior to its wider roll out. This new beer will be certified by the charity Coeliac UK and here the gluten has been removed through a specific protein that too without altering its taste. It will be put outside traditional alcohol aisles to drive brand visibility.

Feb 2019- Lion-owned Hahn finally launched its first ever gluten free beer, Ultra Crisp thereby creating a new chapter in their brewing history. The brewer has spent 5 long years to develop this brewing process for offering a beer that is completely rice-based. The best part about this gluten free beer is it is 99% sugar free, preservative free, has lower carb and full-strength.