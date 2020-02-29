Glutamine (Gln) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Glutamine (Gln) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Glutamine (Gln) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

Fufeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nutraceutical Use

Pharmaceutical Use

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glutamine (Gln) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.2 Nutraceutical Grade

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Nutraceutical Use

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Use

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ajinomoto

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Ajinomoto Description

2.1.1.2 Ajinomoto Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Ajinomoto Glutamine (Gln) Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Glutamine (Gln) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Glutamine (Gln) Product Information

2.1.3 Ajinomoto Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Ajinomoto Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Ajinomoto Glutamine (Gln) Market Share in 2017

2.2 Kyowa Hakko Kirin

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Description

2.2.1.2 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Glutamine (Gln) Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Glutamine (Gln) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Glutamine (Gln) Product Information

2.2.3 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Kyowa Hakko Kirin Glutamine (Gln) Market Share in 2017

2.3 Daesang

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Daesang Description

2.3.1.2 Daesang Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Daesang Glutamine (Gln) Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Glutamine (Gln) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Glutamine (Gln) Product Information

2.3.3 Daesang Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Daesang Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Daesang Glutamine (Gln) Market Share in 2017

2.4 Meihua

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Meihua Description

2.4.1.2 Meihua Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Meihua Glutamine (Gln) Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Glutamine (Gln) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Glutamine (Gln) Product Information

2.4.3 Meihua Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Meihua Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Meihua Glutamine (Gln) Market Share in 2017

2.5 Fufeng

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Fufeng Description

2.5.1.2 Fufeng Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Fufeng Glutamine (Gln) Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Glutamine (Gln) Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Glutamine (Gln) Product Information

2.5.3 Fufeng Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Fufeng Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Fufeng Glutamine (Gln) Market Share in 2017

