Glutamic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2017–2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Glutamic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Glutamic Acid is also known as proteinogenic amino acid. Glutamic Acid is commonly used in almost all protein compound. These are found in meats, cereals, soy protein, and certain algae. It is predominantly used as a flavor enhancer in the processed food products. Glutamates act as a neurotransmitter in the nervous system. Glutamate is a non-essential amino acid and is crucial for the proper working of cells and for disposing extra nitrogen from the human body.

Glutamic acid is a non-essential amino acid. Glutamic acid is mainly metabolized in the brain, and is a vital neurotransmitter for normal and healthy brain function. Few other benefits of glutamic acid include muscular dystrophy and schizophrenia also known as bipolar disorder treatment among others.

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

Glutamic acid helps in improving the personality disorders and is used to treat behavioral disorders in children. Glutamic acid is also used for muscular dystrophy, mental retardation, ulcers, treat epilepsy, and hypoglycemic coma. Another factor, driving the market is the shifting preference towards natural food products further supported by rising health concerns. Glutamic acids are also used in dairy products to increase the shelf life and enhance the taste. However, the excessive intake of glutamic acid results in headaches and fatigue problems.

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Segmentation

The global glutamic acid market is segmented by application,

Food additives

Pharmaceutical

Animal & Pet Food

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Segmentation Overview

The global glutamic acid market is segmented by application into food additives, pharmaceutical, and animal & pet food. Amongst all the applications, food additives is a prominent application segment of the global glutamic acid market, and further, it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Glutamic acid is anticipated to witness a substantial growth owing to growing application in processed food and animal feed industry. Furthermore, animal feed industry is projected to see a significant growth due to the rising global meat consumption along with surging high-quality meat products demand. Further, the shifting tendency towards the usage of processed food is further expected to bolster the glutamic acid market growth across the globe.

Glutamic acid is used as a food additive and also as a flavor enhancer in various packed and functional foods. Moreover, the rising consumer preference towards healthy food products along with better taste and nutrition is anticipated to enhance the sales during the forecast period.

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

The glutamic acid market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. North America is expected to dominate in the glutamic acid market during the forecast period owing to the growing processed food industry in US and Mexico. APEJ is projected to experience a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Further, the demand for processed food in India, and China is expected to fuel the growth in the region. In Europe, the rising health concerns and the government regulations regarding public health and feed additives are supposed to impact the market significantly.

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Prominent vendors

The prominent players in the global glutamic acid market are Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Bachem AG, Ningxia EPPEN Bioengineering Stock Co., Ltd, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd, Iris Biotech GmbH, Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Evonik Industries AG,. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

