Glufosinate Market by Type – 2025 | MarketResearchNest.com

Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

This report studies the Glufosinate Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

The price of Glufosinate fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the Glufosinate market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of Glufosinate has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of Glufosinate price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of Glufosinate has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.

The global Glufosinate market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glufosinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glufosinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

JiaruimiD

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

95%TC

50%TK

Segment by Application

Herbicide

Insecticides and Fungicides

GM Crops

Desiccant

Industry Analysis

“Agriculture is the cultivation and breeding of animals, plants and fungi for food, fiber, biofuel, medicinal plants and other products used to sustain and enhance human life.”

This report brightens the vision on the nature of the challenges that agriculture industries are going through now and throughout the 21st century, this report delivers some awareness as to what is at stake and what needs to be done. In 2050 the humanity’s population is predicted to be grown by nearly 10 billion people and to sustain food for everyone will require “major transformations.”

This report combines all the variable possibilities of present, growing and upcoming trends in agriculture industry, some of which are listed as; shifting farm structure; acceleration in technology; biotechnology strategy evolves; specialization to continue; resource scarcity; changing commodity environment; environmentalism’s influence grows; government policy in flux.

