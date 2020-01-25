Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Research Report and Outlook by Transparency Market Research 2018-2026

Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market: Overview

The global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market has risen steadily over the past few years. It is also anticipated to maintain the momentum in the near term as well. This is mainly due to the multiple benefits associated with glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin. Such benefits highly contribute to a substantial demand of these substances to exist. Glucose is used as a sweetener in many food products, and is mainly produced by hydrolysis of starch. The dextrorotatory form of glucose is known as dextrose, which is widely used in baking products such as snacks, cookies, blends, and toppings. Maltodextrin is a flavorless sugar that is quickly absorbed as glucose, and also is easily digestible.

An upcoming report on the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market by Transparency Market Research intends to offer an in-depth analysis on market dynamics, segmentation, and competition. The report could be a valuable source of information for major stakeholders in the market. This study was compiled after undertaking extensive primary and secondary research. The report acts as an objective guide on the competitive landscape, and highlights opportunities and pitfalls existing in the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market.

Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market: Key Trends

Increasing demand from the beverages industry, rising demand for convenience foods, and growing research and development activities are believed to drive growth in the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market. Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin are widely adopted in many food and beverages companies due to their role as binders, sweeteners, thickening agents, and emulsifiers. Glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin also provide multiple health benefits, thus being highly preferred by health conscious consumers. Glucose exhibits high water binding capacity, and helps in the prevention of sugar crystallization. Rising confectionary industry, improving standards of living, and rising number of bakeries are expected to boost the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market.

Consumption of healthy foods and increasing demand of packaged foods are two key trends projected to fuel growth in the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market. Dextrose is extensively used in production of foods such as frozen dairy products, creams, jarred and canned foods, bakery products, cured meats, and candies and chewing gums. Maltodextrin is highly adopted in bakery products and packaged food industries. The constant demand for low-calorie food items, surging production of antacid suspensions and cough syrup in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising demand from personal care industries for making skin conditioning agents are expected to provide a major thrust to the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market.

Global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market. This is due to numerous industries getting established in the region that deal with manufacturing of convenience foods. Rapidly evolving food and beverages industry, rising overall economic growth, and demand for better quality food products is also envisaged to drive growth in the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market in the region. Prominent countries from Asia Pacific in this market are India, China, and New Zealand.

Global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market are Ingredion, Cargill, AGRANA, Tereos, and Avebe Group.