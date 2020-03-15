Glottic Cancer Treatment Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2028

Cancer that forms in tissues of the larynx in the glottis or vocal cords are called as glottic cancer. It is anticipated that the market for glottic cancer treatment will witness a healthy growth rate over the forecast period from 2018-2028. Glottic cancers are fairly rare, but remain unnoticed as they fail to produce early symptoms. Therefore, in matured stage, patients can have signs of disease similar to that of supraglottic cancers, incurring huge treatment cost. The glottic cancer treatment market is driven by the fact that glottic cancer affects men more frequently than women in western countries. There are two types of glottic cancer treatment available for the cancer-surgical and non-surgical. To reduce pain and post-operative complications, non-surgical method of glottic cancer treatment are increasing over the years globally.

Glottic Cancer Treatment: Market Dynamics

According to WHO estimates, laryngeal cancer makes up 1-2% of all malignancies worldwide, out of which glottic cancer have the major share in the disease epidemiology. The disease incidence rate varies greatly from country to country and from region to region Spain has the highest demand for glottic cancer treatment as incidence rate being 20 cases per 100,000 persons. In the United States, glottic cancer is common in the African American population. However, there has been considerable decrease in the number of people undergoing diagnosis and glottic cancer treatment, which is related to fall in smoking rates. However, many risk factors have been associated with the development of laryngeal cancer including laryngitis chronic irritation, gastric reflux, and chemical exposure. Tobacco consumption is believed to be one of the major driver for glottic cancer treatment and is considered to be a direct cause of up to 95% of glottic and supraglottic carcinomas.

Glottic Cancer Treatment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Based on Treatment Type:

Non-Surgical Therapy Radiation Chemotherapy Combinational Therapy (Radiotherapy + Chemotherapy)

Surgical Therapy

Endoscopic Laser Surgery

Cordectomy

Partial Laryngectomy

Segmentation by End User Type:

Hospital Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Office

Others

Glottic Cancer Treatment Market: Overview

In general, early stage glottic cancers are treated with glottic cancer treatment options such radiation, and endoscopic excision. Moderately to advanced glottic cancers are typically treated with a combinational therapy of radiation and chemotherapy. Some Centres also prefer glottic cancer treatment through induction based chemotherapy to those patients who least respond to radiation. Surgery based glottic cancer treatment are used as the last option of resort for patients who do not respond to chemotherapy.

Glottic Cancer Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America is anticipated to be leading region in glottic cancer treatment market followed by Europe. It is anticipated that the increase incidence of laryngeal cancer in both the regions will increase the usage of rapid coagulation testing. Besides, increasing in number of smokers and tobacco eaters are anticipated to drive the glottic cancer market. In some of the growing economies of East Asia, South Asia and Latin America and South America, glottic cancer treatment will also grow at a healthy rate owing to increase in smoking and alcohol consumption However, lack of awareness on glottic cancer treatment in some regions of Africa and Middle East may affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Glottic Cancer Treatment Market: Key Players

The comprehensive market research report provides analysis of key manufacturers having significance presence in the market and their strategies which they follow to sustain the competitive environment of the glottic cancer treatment market. The report also offers information about various research and developmental activities of these players that focus on to come up with innovative solutions. Some of the key and major players operating in global glottic cancer treatment market include, Novartis, Eli Lilly And Company, Cipla Ltd. Amgen Inc., Biocon, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Engeneic Ltd, , Merck & Co., Inc, Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. In addition presence of small and local manufacturers across the countries will account for competiveness in glottic cancer treatment Market