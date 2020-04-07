In this report, the Global Zirconium Metal market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zirconium Metal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-zirconium-metal-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Zirconium metal, also called zirconium sponge, is used mainly in the nuclear industry with a requirement for minimum content of hafnium.
Zirconium metal, also called zirconium sponge, is suitable for nuclear applications due to its low neutron-absorption cross-section and excellent corrosion resistance properties. Presently, nuclear grade zirconium sponge is the most widely used type in the market. Nearly 87% is nuclear grade, and the remained part is industrial grade. Due to technical barrier, the manufacture end has very high concentration.
The leading companies, such as ATI Metals, Western Zirconium, Cezus-Areva, have gained good reputation from customers, although Chinese manufacturers are trying to enlarging the market share, the country mainly offers industrial grade to the market, limited by the technology.
Global Zirconium Metal market size will increase to 590.3 Million US$ by 2025, from 417 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zirconium Metal.
This report researches the worldwide Zirconium Metal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Zirconium Metal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ATI Metals
Western Zirconium
Cezus-Areva
Chepetsky Mechanical Plant
State Nuclear Baoti Zirconium
Guangdong Orient Zirconic
CNNC Jinghuan
Nuclear Fuel Complex
Zirconium Metal Breakdown Data by Type
Nuclear Grade
Industrial Grade
Zirconium Metal Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical Processing
Nuclear Reactor
Military Industry
Others
Zirconium Metal Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Zirconium Metal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Zirconium Metal capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Zirconium Metal manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zirconium Metal :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-zirconium-metal-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Zirconium Metal market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Zirconium Metal markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Zirconium Metal Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Zirconium Metal market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Zirconium Metal market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Zirconium Metal manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Zirconium Metal Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com