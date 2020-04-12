In this report, the Global Zirconium and Hafnium Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zirconium and Hafnium Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zirconium is a chemical element with the symbol Zr, atomic number 40 and atomic mass of 91.224. The name of zirconium is taken from the mineral zircon, the most important source of zirconium, and from the Persian word “zargun – زرگون”, meaning “gold colored”. It is a lustrous, grey-white, strong transition metal that resembles hafnium and, to a lesser extent, titanium.

First, the Zirconium and Hafnium industry concentration is few high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Westinghouse and ATI, both have perfect products. As to France, the AREVA has become a global leader. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangxi, and Jiangsu province.

Second, Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Westinghouse who take their advantage merge with Nuclear Fuel Complex, whom key market is in China.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AREVA

Westinghouse

ATI

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant

Nuclear Fuel Complex

SNWZH

CNNC Jinghuan

Guangdong Orient Zirconic

Aohan China Titanium Industry

Baoti Huashen

CITIC Jinzhou Metal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hafnium-free Zirconium

Commercial-grade Zirconium

Segment by Application

Nuclear Industry

Zircaloy Alloys Industry

Other

