Global Zinc Selenide Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

Zinc selenide (ZnSe) is a light-yellow, it is a kind of inorganic compound, solid bright yellow.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in United States. The manufacturers in the USA have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as II-VI Incorporated have relative higher level of product’s quality.

In technology, fiber laser, compared to solid-state lasers and carbon dioxide lasers have great advantages in terms of cost and maintenance, but the stability is still not as good as CO2 laser, so the next few years, the share of high-power fiber lasers will increasing. Therefore, for the ZnSe market will have a relatively large impact in the few years later.

The global Zinc Selenide market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.5% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

II-VI Incorporated

EO

TYBANG

R’AIN Group

Crystaltechno

Alkor Technologies

Wavelength-tech

Sinoma

Grinm Advanced Materials

Vital Materials

ATS Optical Material

Skight Optics

Altechna

EKSMA Optics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<50 mm

50-150 mm

150-250 mm

>250 mm

Segment by Application

Laser Optical Element

Medical Field

Thermal Imaging System

Others

