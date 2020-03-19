Global Zinc Dust Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Zinc Dust market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zinc Dust market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Zinc Dust market status and forecast, categorizes the global Zinc Dust market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Zinc dust is a fine gray powder of zinc metal, made by distilling primary or secondary zinc in closed, horizontal furnaces. Zinc dust is most often used in paints and coatings to inhibit corrosion.

Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total.

Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology.

The major raw materials for zinc dust are zinc ore or zinc ingots, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of zinc dust. The production cost of zinc dust is also an important factor which could impact the price of zinc dust. The zinc dust manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

With the decline of China’s zinc dust production in the future, the import volume will continue to increase, and this market share will probably be shared by India and Malaysia in the future

The global Zinc Dust market is valued at 1160 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2018-2025.

Umicore

Votorantim Group

Numinor

Hanchang

Transpek-Silox Industry

Mepco

TOHO ZINC

HakusuiTech

Pars Zinc Dust

Jiangsu Kecheng

Jiashanbaiwei

Jiangsu Smelting

Yunan Luoping

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

Chemical Grade

Paint Grade

Chemical Industry

Paint Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

