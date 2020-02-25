Global Zika Virus Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Zika Virus Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Zika virus disease (Zika) is a disease caused by the Zika virus, which is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika. For this reason, many people might not realize they have been infected. However, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly, as well as other severe fetal brain defects. Once a person has been infected, he or she is likely to be protected from future infections.

Based on research to date, there is scientific consensus that Zika virus is a cause of microcephaly and GBS.

Sexual transmission of Zika virus is also possible. Other modes of transmission such as blood transfusion are being investigated.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys through a network that monitored yellow fever. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Outbreaks of Zika virus disease have been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. From the 1960s to 1980s, human infections were found across Africa and Asia, typically accompanied by mild illness. The first large outbreak of disease caused by Zika infection was reported from the Island of Yap (Federated States of Micronesia) in 2007. In July 2015 Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and Guillain-Barré syndrome. In October 2015 Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly.

The global Zika Virus market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Zika Virus market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Zika Virus in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Zika Virus in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Zika Virus market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Zika Virus market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bharat Biotech

Inovio Pharmaceuticals and GeneOne Life Sciences

Intrexon

Cerus

Sanofi

NewLink Genetics

Immunovaccine

GlaxoSmithKline

Market size by Product

Sexual Transmission

Blood Transfusion

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Zika Virus market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Zika Virus market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Zika Virus companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Zika Virus submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @

