Global Zeolite for Detergents Market Forecast 2018-2025 : Sachem Inc, Silkem d.o.o, Manek Group, IQE Group

Zeolites are micro porous crystalline solid structures made of aluminum, silicon and oxygen that form a tetragonal framework with cavities wherein cations such as water, sulfur and other small molecules may reside. Zeolites are also known as molecular sieves. Generally, zeolites are of two types: natural zeolites and synthetic zeolites. Around 232 unique zeolite frameworks have been identified and over 40 frameworks of zeolites are known. Synthetic zeolites are predominantly used as detergent builders and absorbents and catalysts. Natural zeolites, on the other hand, find applications in soil amendment, feed additives, water treatment and construction, among others. The core components of detergents are surfactants, builders, bleaching agents, enzymes and special additives, among others. In detergents, zeolites are used as builders to improve the performance of surfactants and other detergent additives by softening the water through the ion exchange process.

Global Zeolite for Detergents market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zeolite for Detergents.

This report researches the worldwide Zeolite for Detergents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Zeolite for Detergents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Zeolite for Detergents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Zeolite for Detergents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PQ Group Holdings Inc

Chalco Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd

National Aluminium Company Limited

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd

Silkem d.o.o

IQE Group

Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd

Sachem Inc

Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co. Ltd

Manek Group (Manek Mineral)

Kunjan Silicate Pvt. Ltd

Fujian Risheng Chemical Co. Ltd

Guangzhou Hengbang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co. Ltd

Luoyang Jianlong Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

Zeolite for Detergents Breakdown Data by Type

Zeolite A

Zeolite P

Zeolite X and AX

Zeolite for Detergents Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Zeolite for Detergents Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Zeolite for Detergents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Zeolite for Detergents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zeolite for Detergents :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Zeolite for Detergents Manufacturers

Zeolite for Detergents Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Zeolite for Detergents Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

